7 Chain Restaurants Where the Mac and Cheese Tastes Like Luxury

Mac and cheese is no longer just a safe option to keep on the children’s menu—these days, many restaurants are offering up seriously fancy versions of this staple American cuisine, with excellent ingredients and quality proteins like crab and lobster. Mac and cheese is not just the ultimate comfort food, it’s wonderfully versatile and can be adapted to pretty much any preference. So where do diners go when they want the really good stuff? Here are seven chains where the mac and cheese tastes like luxury.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A fans swear the Mac & Cheese is the best they’ve ever had not just from a fast food chain, but from any restaurant. “I hate all restaurant mac and cheese. I LOVE the mac from Chick-fil-A. A little salt and pepper and it’s perfect,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Panera Bread

Panera Bread diners love the richness of the Mac & Cheese sauce and try to recreate it at home. “I used to have a recipe for Panera’s mac and cheese,” one fan shared. “One of the things the recipe called for is a little dijon mustard and a bit of cayanne pepper. They also use white cheddar. I add a little garlic to mine as well.”

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company has several different types of amazing Mac & Cheese on the menu, from the classic Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese to the Pulled Pork BBQ Mac & Cheese. “Top tier. Seriously so good,” one customer said.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Steakhouse Mac & Cheese at LongHorn Steakhouse is incredible, customers say. “The OG steakhouse mac and cheese ,” one diner shared. “Steakhouse Mac & Cheese is my go to side every time I eat at LongHorn Steakhouse….whether I’m having the Outlaw Ribeye, or the Salmon steak!” another agreed.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory's Fried Macaroni and Cheese balls are an indulgent delight, diners say. "Can someone tell me how on earth are these Mac n cheese balls so good. I literally can't stop thinking about them. I wanted to kiss the chef," one fan raved.

Bojangles

Bojangles has a delicious Baked Macaroni and Cheese on the menu. “I love Bojangles’ mac and cheese so much, especially due to my egg allergy,” one diner said.

Chili’s

The Loaded White Cheddar Mac & Cheese at Chili’s is one of the best dishes on a menu already packed with fan-favorite items. “I’m eating it now looking for a recipe for it. So creamy and delicious 😮‍💨,” one diner said.