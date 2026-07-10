5 Best Frozen Manicotti Meals, According to Shoppers

Enjoy an effortless Italian dinner with these highly rated choices.

If you’re craving good cannelloni or manicotti, there are some excellent frozen options available at the store. These Italian-American staple dishes are usually packed with creamy cheese like ricotta and some sort of protein and vegetables, and served in a tomato sauce. As cannelloni and manicotti are fairly interchangeable in the U.S., both make it onto the list, perfect for nights when you want all the comforts of this tasty meal without any of the work: Here are five of the best frozen manicotti-style meals, according to shoppers.

Michael Angelo’s Manicotti with Sauce

Michael Angelo’s Manicotti with Sauce is as authentic as it gets for a frozen meal. “This is SO good!” one Vons shopper said. “It’s hard to find manicotti, which is a lot like lasagna…but better. Michael Angelo’s makes a few great lasagnas, but they hit it out of the park with their manicotti.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rosina Celentano® Manicotti

Rosina Celentano® Manicotti is a delicious option packed with a perfect blend of creamy whole milk ricotta and sharp Romano cheese. “I add fresh parsley, salt & pepper, and parmesan cheese to my ricotta,” one shopper said. “I never buy food I cook homemade, but those days are few & far in-between. I would purchase again.”

Real Good Foods Ricotta Cheese Cannelloni

Real Good Foods Ricotta Cheese Cannelloni is an excellent low-carb spin on traditional pasta. “Really good and healthy, too! Lots of protein and they pound out chicken for the ‘noodles’. Really hearty and filling,” one Ralphs shopper said.

Stouffer’s Family Size Cheese Manicotti

Stouffer’s Family Size Cheese Manicotti is a great option for a large group to enjoy. “My my husband and I eat these when we don’t feel like cooking. Quick and simple meal. Just add some garlic toast and a bottle of wine. Great Italian dinner,” one shopper said.

Member’s Mark Cheese Manicotti

Member’s Mark Cheese Manicotti is one of the best ready-to-heat meals you can get. “It was so easy to heat up right in the oven and absolutely delicious!” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “Pair it with a salad and some garlic bread, and you have an easy go-to dinner that tastes great! I will be purchasing again!”