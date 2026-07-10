5 Best Store-Bought Chilis For Chili Dogs, According to Shoppers

Upgrade your next backyard cookout with these top-rated picks.

Chili dogs are right up there with the best of the best comfort foods—what’s better than a hot dog (which is already amazing) covered in rich chili? This American staple is easy enough to find at spots like Portillo’s, but if you want great at-home dogs without any fuss, store-bought chilis are ideal for a quick and easy meal. So which ones are the best? Here are five of the best ready-to-go chili options shoppers love.

Tony Packo’s Hot Dog Sauce

Shoppers swear by Tony Packo’s Hot Dog Sauce for excellent chili hot dogs. “My son wanted chili dogs at home and I purchased a few different sauces to try. This one was the best of 3. I’ll buy it again,” one Walmart shopper said.

XLNT Chili Con Carne

XLNT Chili Con Carne is perfect for hot dogs, shoppers say. “My fav option in general is made by XLNT. It’s a frozen brick chili base that you can add stuff to… The chili makes a great topping for chili dogs,” one fan said.

Nalley Original Chili Con Carne With Beans

Nalley Original Chili Con Carne With Beans is perfect for homemade chili dogs. “Nalleys has always been my favorite chili,” one shopper said. “I stock up when I can and enjoy it often. It’s easy to prepare with crackers or making chili dogs, it’s always a delicious and filling meal.”

Ray’s Brand Coney Hot Dog Sauce with Beef

Ray’s Brand Coney Hot Dog Sauce with Beef makes delicious authentic chili dogs, fans say. “The best hot dog sauce,” one shopper shared. “If you want a great chili dog, buy Ray’s Hot Dog Chili.”

Red’s Hot Chili

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Red’s Hot Chili is the real deal, shoppers rave. “The stuff is not necessarily cheap, but I find Red Hots Chili to be the most authentic Detroit style chili you can get at home,” one fan said. “It’s from the old Red Hots Coney in Highland Park, MI.”