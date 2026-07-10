5 Best Frozen Jalapeño Poppers, According to Shoppers

Stock your freezer with the top-rated grocery brands that deliver perfect heat and cheesy crunch.

Jalapeño poppers are probably my favorite appetizer—there’s something about that combination of creamy, spicy, and cheesy that is incredibly addictive. There are so many options out there for great poppers, but not all are created equal: The ratio of pepper/cheese has to be perfect, and the ingredients top-notch. If you want to stock the freezer with an appetizer people will fight over, here are five of the best you can get right now, according to shoppers.

Feel Good Foods Crispy Jalapeno Bites

Feel Good Foods Crispy Jalapeno Bites are ridiculously good (I’m still not over my local Costco dropping the large pack!). These little poppers actually have a decent hit of heat from the chopped jalapeno and the breading is so light and crispy. Throw them in the air fryer and you’re set. “I cook them in our air fryer. They taste great and it feels like we are cheating, you can’t tell it’s a gluten-free breading. A new favorite at our house,” one Sprouts shopper said.

Farm Rich Breaded Jalapeno Peppers

Farm Rich Breaded Jalapeno Peppers are made with 100% real cream cheese. “They are the very best stuffed jalapeño peppers I have ever had,” one Walmart shopper said. “They’re better than any other frozen ones you buy. I love them and it only takes like nine minutes to cook each side and they’re crispy and gooey inside.”

TGI Fridays Cheddar Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

TGI Fridays Cheddar Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers are a solid frozen option shoppers love. “I absolutely love these poppers!!! I have trouble finding them with the cheddar cheese in them. Usually it’s the cream cheese in them,” one fan shared.

Great Value Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers

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Great Value Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers are good even without a dipping sauce, fans say. “They crisp up perfectly in the oven and make for a really satisfying snack. However, the actual quantity in the box feels a bit skimpy for the cost,” one shopper shared.

Frozen Jalapeno Popper Mac & Cheese Bowl

The Jalapeno Popper Mac & Cheese Bowl is a fun spin on the typical poppers. “This one I tried with hesitation, as I am not a jalepeno fan. However, the flavor was fantastic, and the jalapeno was not overpowering at all!” one Target shopper said.