5 Best Frozen Cheeseburgers, According to Shoppers

Skip the prep with these convenient and highly rated freezer picks.

Frozen cheeseburgers make a very tasty snack or meal with no prep and no cleanup. These items are fully cooked and heat up in no time, making it easier than ever to get food on the table on days when cooking is not an option. Customers love the taste, texture, and value of these burgers, with every element from the bread to the meat to the cheese hitting the spot. If you’re planning a grocery haul soon, here are five of the best frozen cheeseburgers, according to shoppers.

Member’s Mark Cheeseburger Sliders

Member’s Mark Cheeseburger Sliders are fully cooked and ready to eat for ultimate convenience. “Pretty decent especially for the price,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “Bread comes out soft and the flavor is good. Perfect for the little ones to heat up for an after school snack. Easy to prepare that they can do it themselves.”

White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders

White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders are made with 100% real beef and American cheese. “Here’s how I heat them. Wrap in paper towel, micro 30% power for 2 min, remove top bun, microwave again for 20 seconds full power, replace bun, flip em over and 20 seconds full power. They’re good,” one Target shopper shared.

Great Value Cheeseburgers

Great Value Cheeseburgers heat up quickly and are great value, fans say. “A very, very affordable price. I like that it cooks quickly and that the cheese melts good,” one Walmart shopper said.

Marketside Cheddar & Bacon Angus Beef

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Marketside Cheddar & Bacon Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patties are a nice spin on the classic cheeseburger. “These are great value for the money. They really do taste of bacon and cheddar though you don’t really have cheese oozing anywhere, which I am ok with,” one shopper said. “Its really nice to have all that flavor without having to buy the bacon and the cheese in addition to the burgers.”

Sandwich Bros. Burger Melts

Sandwich Bros. Burger Melts are another fun take on traditional cheeseburgers. “I love the flavor of the meat and cheese, and the pita bread is very tasty as well. Don’t overcook or yes the pita bread will get tough,” one shopper advised.