5 Best Store-Bought Baked Beans, According to Shoppers

Upgrade your pantry with these highly rated and versatile picks.

Canned baked beans are a pantry staple, a wonderfully versatile item perfect for everything from homemade chili to breakfast platters and more. There are endless options for different flavors and sweetness, depending on what the beans will be used for, and an impressive variety of upscale, top-quality bean brands customers buy on repeat. If you’re looking to restock your pantry, the following items don’t disappoint: Here are five of the best store-bought baked beans shoppers love.

Sprouts Organic Baked Beans

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Shoppers appreciate that the Sprouts Organic Baked Beans are less sweet than other brands. “These are so much better than other brands I’ve tried. They’re not as sweet, but they taste wonderful,” one customer shared.

Westbrae Organic Baked Beans

Westbrae Organic Baked Beans are made from top-quality ingredients and are perfect for the whole family. “Bush’s baked beans is all our family knows, but these have been a healthy game changer for us. They taste exactly like bush’s, but better. The kids love them, too!” one fan said.

Saucy Spoon Applewood Smoked Bacon Baked Beans

Saucy Spoon Applewood Smoked Bacon Baked Beans are packed with delicious flavor. “If you like bacon and beans, this is the perfect combination for you! Initially, upon opening the can, you can smell the delicious aroma of bacon, making you want to devour them cold!” one Walmart shopper said.

Bush’s Country Style Baked Beans

Bush’s Country Style Baked Beans have earned their place as a pantry staple. “There are baked beans and then there are baked beans. Bush’s have done something brilliant. They’ve taken essentially one product and made lots more out of them,” one shopper said.

Trader Joe’s Giant Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce

Trader Joe’s Giant Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce are excellent, shoppers say. “Giant Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce has quickly become a TJ’s canned item that I have been leaning on for its versatility and utility. You can eat them straight out the can as a snack. Toss them in a pan to liven up a pan of scrambled eggs,” one Redditor shared.