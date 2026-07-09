5 Best Frozen Potstickers, According to Shoppers

Skip the takeout and stock your freezer with these popular picks.

Frozen potstickers are a must for days when you want a fast, delicious meal on the table without any prep or mess. These plump little dumplings are filled with tasty protein and vegetables, and can be served with or without dipping sauces. Crispy on one side and tender on the inside, these addictive potstickers have earned a spot in your freezer and make a nice alternative to takeout when you’re craving those flavors: Here are five of the best frozen potstickers according to shoppers.

Trader Joe’s Mandu Korean Kimchi Potstickers

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Trader Joe’s Mandu Korean Kimchi Potstickers are perfect for vegans and vegetarians who are craving excellent dumplings. “Those stay on repeat in our house. I buy 4 bags at a time lol,” one Redditor shared.

Feel Good Foods Chicken Potstickers

Feel Good Foods Chicken Potstickers are a delicious gluten-free option packed with flavor. “These are delicious! They come with a delectable little sauce packet that tastes just like take-out but better!” one Target shopper said.

Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

Costco shoppers love the Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers. “My girlfriend and I tried these for the first time on a whim and they’ve become a regular purchase now,” one shared. “Quick and easy to prepare, and really tasty too. We use toasted sesame oil and prepare them on the stove. They get crispy and delicious!”

Mila Chicken Potstickers

Mila Chicken Potstickers can be boiled, pan-fried, or steamed. “I love that there’s three different ways to prepare these. And it’s super easy super quick,” one fan said of these savory, flavorful dumplings.

Trader Joe’s Chicken Gyoza Potstickers

Trader Joe’s Chicken Gyoza Potstickers are absolutely delicious, shoppers say. “The chicken gyoza potstickers are such a win,” one fan shared. “I toss them with the chili onion oil, cook them in the oven at 400 for 16 mins. Then I add them to my salad using the Trader Joe’s sesame dressing! So good,” another raved.