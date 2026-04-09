The #1 Best Frozen Meat Lovers Pizza at Costco 

The best frozen meat lovers pizza at Costco has a surprising cauliflower crust.

I have some friends who are Italian. One day, I was over at their house, and they ordered pizza. There was no question about toppings. Cheese was the only option. I asked why, because I thought only kids preferred a plain pizza over one loaded with toppings. They gave me a two-part answer. The first point? Really good pizza should be simple yet delicious, with the perfect dough, high-quality cheese, and a flavorful sauce. Those three elements should come together as the ultimate trifecta. And the second? Toppings generally overload a crust, resulting in a soggy, messy pie. If you do prefer a pizza loaded with all the fixings, including lots of meat, there is one you can find in the freezer section of Costco that might not please an old-school Italian, but Costco shoppers maintain it is the “best frozen pizza” you can find. And, there is one element that will surprise you.

The Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza, Supreme, always has a place in my freezer, and I can honestly say that everyone I have served it to agrees it is one of the most delicious meat-lovers’ pizzas you can find, loaded up with pepperoni, sausage, cheese, and tons of veggies. Even those who aren’t into cauliflower crust are in disbelief at how delicious and perfectly crispy it is, without compromising taste.

Over the weekend, I served it to my boyfriend’s parents, along with one of our favorite Whole Foods cheese pizzas and another gourmet frozen pizza. All were delicious, but afterward, nobody could stop talking about the Costco cauliflower crust.

So many shoppers agree, and there are entire Reddit feeds devoted to the Kirkland Signature winner. “Had to get it after reading the hype on here, and I’m glad I did. Best frozen pizza I’ve ever had, couldn’t believe it was cauliflower,” a shopper writes. “Pro tip if you have an air fryer, cut it in half and cook it in the air fryer, comes out so nice and crisp,” one person suggests in the same feed.

Costco shoppers also endorse the pizza on the Costco website. “Best Frozen Pizza I’ve had in my Lifetime,” one person headlined their review. “I do not write food reviews very often, but this is the best frozen pizza EVER. And I do not like frozen pizza at all. We are remodeling a house, so I bought a bunch of frozen food for the sake of convenience, not taste. I NEVER buy frozen pizzas, but these are now going to be a regular for us. The crust is great. My wife doctored it up a bit, but this is a very good pizza.”

“No Compromise GF Pizza,” adds another. It’s easy to think of pizza made with cauliflower crust as being some kind of compromise or step down from ‘real’ pizza; but once I got used to this crust I found I vastly prefer both the flavor and the texture to the ‘real’ crust made with flour. There’s a generous amount of topping – both roasted veggies and pepperoni/sausage. I found the pizza to be delicious, gluten free, satisfying, and reasonably priced. I bought six two weeks ago and I’m already figuring out how to make space in my freezer for more,” a shopper says.

The biggest complaint, or should I say caveat? Just because it has a cauliflower crust and is gluten-free it isn’t “healthy” or low-calorie. One serving (one-quarter of the pizza) is 310 calories and eight grams of saturated fat – 40 percent of your recommended daily intake – and I can quickly eat an entire pizza in a sitting. And, it’s so good that you will want to eat the whole thing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“All I can say is I could not stop at one serving. Yummy yummy good. The crust was nice. And crisp topping was excellent. Not overly spiced but oh so tasty. Wound up eating the last two servings for breakfast in the next morning. When you’re on weight watchers, this is the worst thing to have but oh my god it’s so good. I do not resent breaking my diet for this,” one shopper confesses.

“This pizza is amazing! Better than buying it from Dominoes etc…. It’s a perfect balance of everything! Sauce, cheese, veggies and meat. The crust is thin which I love and you don’t fill up on bread,” another adds.