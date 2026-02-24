These frozen beef meatballs are shopper favorites.

I love meatballs, and my kids eat them at least once a week. Everyone asks me if I make them from scratch. Nope. Meatballs are kind of time-consuming to make from scratch, and here’s the thing: I can get them in the freezer section of my local grocery store or Italian market (should out to Sam’s Italian Market and Bakery in Willow Grove, PA), and they are even better than I could make. In fact, when I do make them from scratch, my kids let me know that the “Costco ones are better.” What should you grab from the freezer section for your next spaghetti and meatballs night? Here are the 7 best frozen meatball brands made with 100% beef, according to shoppers.

Rao’s Homemade Meatballs

Like all Rao’s Homemade products, Rao’s Homemade Meatballs are unparalleled. The restaurant-style beef meatballs are made from clean ingredients, all of which I can pronounce: meat (pork, beef, water, bread crumbs [wheat flour, natural cane sugar, yeast, sea salt, canola oil], romano cheese [sheep’s milk, cheese cultures, salt and rennet], whole egg, parsley, salt, garlic, spices), italian tomatoes, (italian tomatoes, tomato puree). olive oil, onions, salt, garlic, spices. And, they are bathing in the brand’s trademark sauce. “As a proud Italian who has spent years perfecting my family’s meatball recipe passed down from my mother and grandmother, I never imagined I’d find a store-bought meatball that could rival our homemade ones. However, Rao’s meatballs have truly impressed me with their authentic taste and quality. Can you please tell me how to buy these in BULK??????” writes a shopper.

Good & Gather All Natural USDA Grassfed Beef Meatballs

Good & Gather All Natural USDA Grassfed Beef Meatballs uses real beef and basic spices: beef, eggs, water, rice flour, dehydrated onions, romano cheese (pasteurized cow’s milk, pasteurized sheep’s milk, rennet, salt, cheese cultures, enzymes), dried cane sugar, salt, natural flavor. “There are sooooo good and I love that they’re gluten free as well! Not really expensive and a lot comes in the bag. We always heat them using the oven,” writes a shopper. “Like that they are grass fed and delicious, at a reasonable price. For a quick meal for our boys we put them in the air fryer for a couple of minutes and put bbq sauce on the side, pair with a veggie, they eat it with no hesitation. Quick, healthy meal. These meatballs are also tasty with spaghetti or any pasta meal,” adds another.

Rosina Angus Beef Meatballs

Rosina Angus Beef Meatballs are regularly mentioned in Reddit meatball feeds. They are “made with only the best ingredients and with no preservatives,” the brand states. “Rosina’s Italian style are my go-to,” a Redditor states. “I love Rosina home style meatballs. Been eating them forever,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Beef Meatballs

Trader Joe’s Beef Meatballs have been a staple in my shopping cart for decades, and I’m not the only one. “My go to are the Trader Joe’s when I need a quick meatball fix. I always keep a bag in the freezer along with a batch of homemade sauce. Cook them in the sauce for a while and add some freshly grated parm on top! Delicious!!!!” a Redditor states

Kirkland Signature Italian Style Meatballs

Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs, Italian-Style Beef are the best frozen meatballs I have found and a go-to at my house. They are honestly better than homemade and delicious with sauce and pasta, in a sub, or salad, or even as a stir fry. “I am always blown away by how tasty and juicy they are!” a Redditor writes. “Costco meatballs hands down the best,” another agrees.

Open Nature Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs

Open Nature Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs are a favorite of Acme shoppers, made with no antibiotics and no preservatives. “At Open Nature, we believe food should be simple – meat that is responsibly raised and minimally processed, for quality and freshness. Quality & satisfaction 100% guaranteed or your money back,” the brand says. “My family loves these meatballs because they are so tender and they are lower in sodium than other frozen meatballs,” writes an Acme shopper.

Forces of Nature Beef Ancestral Grassfed Frozen Meatballs

Whole Foods shoppers swear by Forces of Nature Beef Ancestral Grassfed Frozen Meatballs, a pre-cooked, ready-to-heat, and nutrient-dense option. They are made with “regeneratively-raised beef and a proprietary blend of heart and liver organ meat, offering profound nutrition and exceptional flavor,” the brand says. They are also sugar-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free, and are seasoned with organic spices.