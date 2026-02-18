7 Best Packaged Meatballs, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these packaged meatballs taste homemade and cook in minutes.

Packaged meatballs are a wonderfully versatile food to keep in the fridge or freezer. These protein-packed items are quick to heat up, and perfect for sandwiches, salads, wraps, pasta, and so on. With so many options available, customers can choose their meatball preference based on dietary preferences and flavors, without any of the work or cleanup involved in making them from scratch. Here are seven of the best packaged meatballs, according to shoppers.

Good & Gather Beef Meatballs

Good & Gather Beef Meatballs are made without artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners, and high-fructose corn syrup. “My family absolutely loves these meatballs!” one Target shopper said, adding that they are perfect for spaghetti or Salisbury steak meatballs over mashed potatoes. “I love how easy they are to cook with but even more so the taste is amazing.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Little Spoon Mini Turkey Kale Meatballs

Little Spoon Mini Turkey Kale Meatballs are perfect for getting fussy little (and big!) eaters to get their protein and veggies. “My 13 month old loves these! We have used Little Spoon meal delivery since he was 9 months old. He loves all their meals and I love the clean ingredients! I feel good feeding these to him,” one shopper said.

Rosina Italian Style Meatballs

Rosina Italian Style Meatballs can be found in the freezer section and are raved about by shoppers who love the taste and quality. “Never had frozen meatballs before, only fresh, 10/10 would buy again and again,” one Redditor said.

SIMEK’S Original Beef Meatballs

SIMEK’S Original Beef Meatballs are made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, just premium beef blended with a classic mix of seasonings. “There is nothing better. They taste homemade! Love that they do not add pork, chicken or turkey and these are all beef,” one shopper said.

Great Value Fully Cooked Homestyle Meatballs

Great Value Fully Cooked Homestyle Meatballs are a hit with Walmart shoppers, who love how convenient these are for a snack. “These are my new addiction!” one raved. “I put them in everything! Great for a late night snack! I just put mine in the coffee cup with some water with some cheese, some different dips for a late night snack, cook for a couple minutes in the microwave it’s perfect!”

Kirkland Signature Italian Style Beef Meatballs

Costco shoppers love the delicious and versatile Kirkland Signature Italian Style Beef Meatballs. “Best quality (100%beef), meatballs and best taste,” one said. “They make spaghetti and meatballs a much faster and delicious meal,” another commented.

Trader Joe’s Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs

Trader Joe’s Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs can be found in the refrigerated section, and are very popular with TJ’s fans. “Had plans to make an Italian wedding soup and was prepared to make meatballs from scratch. Saw these pre rolled angus meatballs in the cooler and thought I’d give them a try. Have not seen these mentioned yet we thought they were great!” one shopper said.