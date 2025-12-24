5 Best Frozen Meatloaves, According to Chefs

Chefs say these frozen meatloaves deliver comforting flavor and close-to-homemade texture.

Meatloaf is the ultimate comfort food, known for its hearty flavor and home-cooked appeal—but not everyone has time to make it from scratch. While nothing quite compares to a classic version made in your own kitchen, chefs say some store-bought meatloaves come surprisingly close, thanks to quality ingredients, balanced seasoning, and satisfying texture. To find out the best, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef based in California, to share his top five picks.

Stouffer’s Family Size Meatloaf

Stouffer’s has long been a trusted brand for frozen convenient meals and the Family Size Meatloaf is earning rave reviews from customers who say it’s “moist” and has a “good beef gravy.” Chef Andrew is also a fan.

“The Stouffer’s meatloaf is a thick, moist beef-based loaf with a deep savory flavor,” he says. “It has a generous savory gravy that’s not too salty.” He adds, “It really does taste close to homemade and has a nice texture.”

Whole Foods Prepared Turkey Meatloaf

From their fresh salad bar to premade meals, Whole Foods is the place to go for healthy food that you don’t have to compromise on taste and their turkey meatloaf is a must-have, per Chef Andrew.

“Whole Foods turkey meatloaf is flavorful, packed full of the right amount of herbs and stays moist even when reheated,” says Chef Andrew. It’s a quick home-cooked tasting meal without the hassle.”

Boston Market Frozen Meatloaf Dinner

For meals that rival homemade, Boston Market delivers. While many locations have closed due to financial troubles, there's still a few restaurants open. However, you can find delicious frozen meals nationwide, like a meatloaf dinner inspired by comfort classics. Please note Boston Market Frozen Food is a licensed brand operated separately from the restaurant business.

“It doesn’t get much more traditional than a sliced loaf smothered in brown gravy and served with mashed potatoes,” says Chef Andrew. “The frozen meatloaf from Boston Market is a satisfying meal you won’t be able to get enough of.”

Trader Joe’s Italian Style Turkey Meatloaf

Trader Joe’s has updated their Italian Style Turkey Meatloaf. The recipe has slightly changed to include garlic, onion, oregano, and basil. Breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese round out the dish and elevate the flavor.

“The meatloaf is topped with a tangy tomato sauce that complements the Italian seasoning,” says Chef Andrew. “It has a tender, flavorful profile with tasty herbs and is praised for its close to homemade taste,” he adds.

Lean Cuisine Meatloaf

Lean Cuisine Meatloaf is loved for its flavor, texture, but it’s also lower in salt than other frozen meals, which diners appreciate.

“It is surprisingly meaty and satisfying for a lighter option,” says Chef Andrew. In just a few minutes, you’ll have a nice hot meal without the cleanup.”