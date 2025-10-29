4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Meatloaf, According to Diners

Meatloaf is the ultimate comfort food and although it’s been a widely popular and relatively easy dish to make, not every restaurant gets it right. From too dry to bland seasoning, some places serve nothing but disappointment. Luckily, some chains have mastered diner-approved meatloaf. Whether you crave a classic homestyle recipe or a creative twist on tradition, these are the top spots loved by meatloaf fans nationwide.

Cheesecake Factory

Known for its diverse menu, large portions and of course cheesecake, one standout meal is the meatloaf. On TikTok a food reviewer showed the “generous” portion and raved about its “tender, flavorful and slightly sweet.”

Cracker Barrel

When it comes to classic country cooking and hot out of the oven home cooked meals, Cracker Barrel never misses a step. While there’s so many crave-worthy meals to choose from, the meatloaf is a standout. In a Reddit thread about which restaurants have the best meatloaf, one diner wrote, “Sorry but Cracker Barrel is by far the best!!!” Another agreed and shared, “Came to say that. I just went to a Cracker Barrel for the first time in my life and holy shit their meatloaf was like what my grandma used to make. Gets my vote. Yeah, it’s a national chain, so what.”

Outback Steakhouse

While Outback is beloved for its affordable steak dinners and famous Bloomin’ Onion appetizer, the chain also delivers a great meatloaf, according to a customer. “Don’t wig out, but I really like Outback’s new meatloaf,” a Redditor wrote. “It’s billed as spicy, so I get the peppercorn sauce instead of the chili sauce. They put a nice seer on it, and it hits the spot.”

Golden Corral

From classic comfort food and various carved meats to a wide array of desserts, Golden Corral's all-you-can-eat buffet offers something for everyone, including meatloaf enthusiasts. And it's one of the chains a Redditor recommended. "Downvote me but I actually liked the Golden Corral meatloaf last week lol."