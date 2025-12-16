5 Store-Bought Meatloaves Shoppers Say Taste Homemade

Shoppers name store bought meatloaves that deliver comforting homemade flavor at home.

Meatloaf is a staple, satisfying comfort food perfect for cold winter days. This hearty and delicious dish can be time consuming to make, so having one ready to go in the fridge or freezer is perfect for throwing together a quick weeknight dinner. So where can you get a meatloaf that other shoppers rave about? Here are five store-bought options that are so good they taste homemade, according to fans.

Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Shoppers love the taste and quality of the Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes. “Currently my favorite precooked meal from Costco and economically priced,” one fan said about the fan-favorite deli item.

Stouffer’s Meatloaf

Stouffer’s Meatloaf is a hit with fans who love the texture and taste. “Mondays are always a bit hectic in our household, and Stouffer’s Meatloaf has become our go-to dinner solution,” one Walmart shopper said. “It’s easy, satisfying, and surprisingly generous for the price—cheaper than buying two pounds of ground beef, and you get more food with less fuss. The meatloaf itself is hearty and flavorful, with a classic homestyle taste that pairs perfectly with our favorite sides: loaded mashed potatoes and ranch-style beans

Yellowstone Dutton BBQ Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes Meal

The Yellowstone Dutton BBQ Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes Meal is delicious, fans say. “Just like home made!” one shopper raved. “These dinners from Yellowstone are terrific!! They are like home made food and the portions are just right for me. So easy to prepare in microwave and there is your dinner fast and hot. I think they are worth the price for sure!”

Hungry-Man Home-Style Meatloaf

The Hungry-Man Home-Style Meatloaf is another hit with fans who love the taste, price point, and homey taste. "This is a totally fantastic meal with superb brown gravy, mashed taters, mixed veggies, and a brownie. The portion makes it a filling meal and the flavor reminds you of a real home-cooked meal and the flavor reminds you of a real home-cooked meatloaf dinner," one shopper said.

Marie Callender’s Meat Loaf & Gravy

Marie Callender’s Meat Loaf & Gravy is a great choice for a quick and easy dinner, fans say. “It usually is a balanced meal that is satisfying when in a hurry,” one shopper shared. “Tastes like home made dishes and is a perfect sized meal If you need more, a side salad or additional veggie dish rounds out the meal.”