7 Best New Target Frozen Meals Shoppers Call Hidden Gems

From ravioli to gourmet pizza, these are the top freezer finds shoppers love.

Target‘s grocery section is seriously slept on: It’s not as well-known as what other stores have to offer, but you can find some absolute gems there, both private label and big name brands. I never visit my local Target without a quick walk through the food section, especially the frozen aisle. So which items are worth making freezer space for? Here are seven frozen meals shoppers are obsessed with, that are well worth trying.

Market Pantry Cheese Ravioli

The Market Pantry Cheese Ravioli is a delicious frozen pasta filled with Ricotta and Romano cheese. “My husband asked what brand of ravioli it was & I’m like uh why – he said because it’s one of the best raviolis I’ve ever had! So he told me to get several more bags for the freezer to have on hand,” one shopper shared.

Kidfresh Frozen Chicken Meatballs

Kidfresh Frozen Chicken Meatballs are marketed for kids but great for any age: Each serving has 10g of protein and no artificial flavors or ingredients, and is made with chicken never raised with antibiotics, hidden onions, celery and shredded carrots. “These meatballs are out of this world good,” one shopper said. “Even picky eater-approved. I, myself, an adult woman in her early 40’s loves these, too. They’re full of flavor and melt in your mouth soft/moist.”

Favorite Day Vanilla-Flavored Ice Cream Sandwiches

Favorite Day Vanilla-Flavored Ice Cream Sandwiches are a huge hit with Target shoppers, who love the old-school taste and texture. “They taste like my childhood!” one shopper said. “Fabulous! First ice cream sandwiches that have the right taste and texture- please don’t change anything about these!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Market Pantry Frozen Crispy Hash Brown Potato Patties

Market Pantry Frozen Crispy Hash Brown Potato Patties are outstanding, Target shoppers rave. “Whomever said these taste like MCD’s when cooked in the air fryer was right. They’re delicious!” one fan said. “My 6 year old was sad about the 10 minute cook time, but as she was halfway through her second one she said, ‘it was worth the 10 minute wait.'”

Pizza Antica Pepperoni Frozen Pizza

Pizza Antica Pepperoni Frozen Pizza is a gourmet Neapolitan-style pizza made with exceptional ingredients. “It’s like you’re in the restaurant!” one fan said. “It’s the best home-baked pizza I have ever had! The crust is so crispy and the ingredients are high quality! Go-to pizza at home!”

Frozen Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

The Market Pantry Frozen Breaded Mozzarella Sticks at Target are a must-have appetizer, shoppers say. “Delicious! These are probably the best mozzarella sticks on the market,” one said. “Bought these for the first time as my son is picky about mozzarella sticks! He ended up loving these; they’re pretty delicious!!” another agreed.

Di Fara Vodka Sauce 12″ Frozen Pizza

Di Fara Vodka Sauce 12″ Pizza is one of the best frozen pizza brands Target shoppers have ever tried. “I never write reviews but this pizza was soo good I couldn’t stop eating it. It’s truly the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had!” one fan said.