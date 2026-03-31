7 Frozen Pizzas Cheesier Than a Classic New York Slice

These frozen pizzas are so cheesy and delicious they rival a classic New York slice.

New Yorkers are rightfully proud of their pizza, with the foldable, savory slices famous across the U.S. and frequently held up as the “ideal” for anyone who likes a thin crust. As cheesy and delicious as this pizza is, it’s not always practical for people who aren’t on the East Coast to enjoy (there are few nationwide pizzerias who get it right). Luckily there are some excellent frozen pizzas that are cheesy, delicious, and well worth a spot in your freezer. Here are seven to stock up on, right now.

Di Fara Pizza

If you can’t get to Brooklyn, bring Brooklyn to you with the Di Fara Pepperoni Frozen Pizza. “Di Fara’s cup-and-char pepperoni that curls and crisps — releasing rich, smoky flavor into every bite. It all blends with Di Fara’s secret Sunday sauce, a blend of whole milk mozzarella, aged parmesan cheese, and hand-picked basil atop Di Fara’s signature golden crispy crust,” the brand says. “One bite and you’re on the corner of 15th and Avenue J in Brooklyn.”

Yough! Mozzarella Cheese Frozen Pizza

Yough! Mozzarella Cheese Frozen Pizza is a highly-rated pie made with delicious mozzarella and no nasty additives. “This is one of those simple flavors that really lets the ingredients shine,” one Target shopper said. “The mozzarella is creamy and melts perfectly, and the sauce tastes fresh instead of overly processed.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Milton’s Four Cheese Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Milton’s Four Cheese Cauliflower Crust Pizza is a cheesy, fan-favorite pie. “It was spectacular. The best cauliflower pizza I’ve ever had. It crisps up real well, as I like think crust pizza. It didn’t have too much sauce and just the right amount of cheese,” one shopper wrote on the Sprouts website reviews.

Antico Pizza Napoletana

Antico Pizza Napoletana is an outstanding frozen pizza now available at select Costco locations, and is easily one of the best frozen pizzas I’ve ever tried. “Made with Italian flour for a perfectly golden crust, our award-winning Margherita pizza is topped with San Marzano tomato sauce, creamy Bufala mozzarella, and fresh basil and garlic—una classica at its finest,” the brand says.

PORTA

I can’t go to Sprouts without picking up a few PORTA pizzas—the ingredients are fantastic and the pizza is always so delicious. “We are pizza snobs and this pizza was delicious and a great value. Will definitely buy more,” one Sprouts shopper said.

DiGiorno Cheese Stuffed Crust

When it comes to taste, value, and overall cheesiness, nothing can touch the basic DiGiorno Cheese Stuffed Crust—it’s not as fancy as the other options but there are never leftovers. “The stuffed crust is sooo yummy and filling,” one Target shopper said. “This pizza along with a side salad can feed our family (2 adults, 1 school aged kid and one toddler). It’s a great alternative to spending a lot of $$ at a pizza shop!”

Newman’s Own Sourdough Crust Five Cheese

Newman’s Own Sourdough Crust Five Cheese is an absolute must-have frozen pizza—easily one of the best you can get. “Man oh man have I eaten some frozen pizza… A lot of frozen pizzas… Anyways, the best one I’ve had dude. I’m simply blown away by this,” one Redditor said.