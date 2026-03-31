These six seasonal food finds at aldi will make your easter meal planning easy.

Easter is just a few weeks away, and I am not ready for it! This spring has been so busy, in between work, kid stuff, planning spring break, and spring cleaning. I haven’t even thought about what food to serve for Easter brunch and dinner. Aldi to the rescue! The grocery store is getting in so many Easter and spring-inspired foods that will make planning super easy. What should you shop for? Here are the 6 best Aldi Easter groceries hitting shelves this week.

Kirkwood Spring Shaped Chicken Nuggets

Leave it to Aldi to sell chicken nuggets shaped like Easter friends. Oh Hey Aldi shared about Kirkwood spring-shaped Chicken Nuggets, “chicken breast patty fritters with rib meat.”

Shank Portion Bone-In Ham

Have you gotten your Easter ham yet? Aldi Reviewer shared about the Shank Portion Bone-In Ham. “Spiral sliced ham or unsliced? We’ve found these bone-in unsliced shank portion hams to be pretty good,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carrot Cake Pancake Mix

Aldi Reviewer also shared two new delicious pancake mixes, including one perfect for Easter breakfast. “Raspberries & cream or carrot cake pancake mix?” they wrote.

Easter Cheese

Sarah Marie and other influencers shared about the new Easter-inspired cheeses. “New Easter Cheese from Aldi,” she captioned a video review of the cheese collection. Each is in wax and shaped like eggs and little chicks.

Name Brand Easter Candy

Oh, Hey Aldi shared about all the new name-brand Easter candy, including Starbust jelly beans, Pez, and Sour Patch Kids. “Name brand Easter finds spotted at Aldi this week,” they captioned the post.

Aldi Spring Cake Pops

Aldi All the Time shared the most recent arrivals at the store, including new flavors of Aldi Cake Pops. Orange, strawberry, or Lemon. All of them sound delicious.