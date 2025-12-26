5 Best Frozen Onion Ring Brands, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these frozen onion rings come out crispy, flavorful, and restaurant-worthy.

Frozen onion rings are another one of those perfect appetizers to quickly cook in the air fryer and enjoy as a snack or a side to your meal. These savory bites are popular in bars and restaurants, and these days the grocery store options are more than adequate for fans who want to enjoy this delicious food at home. Here are five of the best frozen onion ring brands, according to shoppers.

McCain® Craft Beer Battered Fried Onion Rings

McCain® Craft Beer Battered Fried Onion Rings are some of the best you can get, fans say. “These are by far the BEST o-rings! Others cannot compete with the taste, price, or ease of making. Anyway you do it — deep fry , air fry, or bake. Follow the directions and you enjoy a great addition to your meal,” one Walmart shopper said.

Alexia Frozen Crispy Vegan Onion Rings

The Alexia Frozen Crispy Vegan Onion Rings are delicious and have perfect texture, fans say. “They are SO GOOD!” one Target shopper raved. “Super crunchy and the breading isn’t too thick. I cooked them in the oven for 15 minutes and they came out perfectly crispy. We’ll definitely be keeping a bag of these in the freezer.”

Member’s Mark Battered Onion Rings

Sam’s Club shoppers love the Member’s Mark Battered Onion Rings. “Delicious steak cut (large) onion rings. They bake up nicely. Exactly the way I like them. No need for deep frying,” one fan shared.

Market Pantry Frozen Crispy Onion Rings

Market Pantry Frozen Crispy Onion Rings are a hit with shoppers who love the quality and value. “I have been craving Red Robin onion rings, but eating out in this economy is a struggle,” one Target shopper said. “I made burgers for dinner and bought this brand of onion rings because the price point can’t be beat. I bought two bags for my family of 6, and put both bags in my air fryer. They are perfect dipped in some Litehouse ranch.”

Great Value Whole Onion Rings

The Great Value Whole Onion Rings are a fan-favorite item for Walmart shoppers. "I made these in a regular oven. Did not expect them to be as crunchy and tasteful as deep fried/air fried. Boy was I SURPRISED!" one said. "You do have to watch them and make sure to turn them over about 1/2 thru (see package directions). Not greasy or soggy."