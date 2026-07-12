5 Best Frozen Enchilada Dinners, According to Shoppers

Satisfy your cravings with these easy and delicious options.

If you’re craving good Mexican food but don’t want to leave the house, there are many great options for an at-home spread, including flavorful enchilada dinners. These frozen options are perfect for busy nights when cooking from scratch is out of the question, and you get to have delicious hot food ready to go whenever you feel like it. Whether meat or veggie-based, these freezer staples are a must-have: Here are five of the best frozen enchiladas according to shoppers.

Amy’s Enchilada

Amy’s Cheese Enchiladas are a delicious gluten-free organic option made with corn and tomatoes. “Oftentimes, labels like organic or gluten free deter me from trying something because I usually equate it to dry or lacking in flavor but these are my favorite! Quick and delicious, I also like to sprinkle some extra cheese on top,” one Target shopper said.

Trader Joe’s Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas

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Trader Joe’s Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas are outstanding, shoppers say. “Probably the best frozen enchiladas I have ever had and only $5.99,” one Redditor shared. “I’m a cheese-pilled cheese-cel so I added more cheese close to the end of the cooking process and it was wonderful.”

El Monterey Signature Chicken Enchiladas

El Monterey Signature Chicken Enchiladas are topped with Suiza sauce, Monterey jack cheese, and real cheddar cheese served with Spanish style rice in a single-serve tray. “I was sooo happy when I found these enchiladas! I’m from Texas and miss going to Mexican restaurants,” one fan shared.

Tapatio Chicken Enchiladas

Tapatio Chicken Enchiladas are loaded with chicken, queso, and red sauce. “The Tapatio sauce brings just the right kick—spicy but not overwhelming—with tender chicken, melty cheese, and corn tortillas that hold up perfectly,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Amy’s Roasted Poblano Enchiladas

Amy’s Roasted Poblano Enchiladas are a vegetarian-friendly meal perfect for busy week nights. “If you enjoy Mexican food, you will like this Roasted Poblano! It is delicious – I loved it. One of Amy’s products which cooks in the microwave perfectly!” one shopper said.