5 Best Frozen Appetizers, According to Chefs

Chefs share the frozen appetizers worth stocking for parties and snacks.

Whether you’re watching a big game, hosting a party or want a quick, delicious snack, frozen appetizers can really save the day–but it has to be the right ones. The freezer section is stocked with plenty of choices, but not all of them are worth taking home. “The best frozen appetizers deliver crispy textures, bold flavors, and easy preparation without sacrificing quality,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Versatility and crowd-pleasing appeal are what separate the best options from the rest,” he says. To narrow down the choices, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite frozen apps. Here are the top five.

Amy’s Cheese Pizza Snacks

Known for its organic frozen meals, Amy’s Kitchen has expanded beyond entrées with snackable options that appeal to both kids and adults. “Amy’s Cheese Pizza Snacks are bite-sized pockets filled with organic tomato sauce and melted cheese inside a soft pizza crust,” says Chef Dennis. “They’re a convenient vegetarian appetizer that’s perfect for both kids and adults looking for a quick snack.” Chef Dennis’s recommendation is echoed by Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, Owner of Chef Abbie Gellman and the Director of Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen at SBH Health System. “I love to pop these in the oven for a quick and tasty appetizer,” she said. “They’re always a crowd pleaser, and the crust gets nice and crunchy in the oven.” Chef Abbie adds, “There are a few different varieties in addition to cheese pizza, such as pesto cheese and bean with cheese. Sure to be great for all ages!”

TGI Fridays Cheddar Bacon Loaded Potato Skins

The restaurant chain has brought one of its signature bar appetizers to grocery store freezers, making it easy to serve a familiar favorite at home. “TGI Fridays Cheddar Bacon Loaded Potato Skins remain one of the most recognizable frozen appetizers on the market,” Chef Dennis points out. “Crispy potato shells filled with cheddar cheese and bacon create a satisfying snack that’s perfect for parties, game days, or casual entertaining.”

Big Mozz Original Giant Gourmet Mozzarella Sticks

Big Mozz has built its reputation around one thing: oversized mozzarella sticks inspired by the kind you’d find at a neighborhood pizzeria. “Big Mozz takes mozzarella sticks to another level with oversized portions, gooey cheese, and a crispy breaded coating,” says Chef Dennis. “They’re an indulgent appetizer that delivers plenty of cheesy goodness and pairs perfectly with marinara sauce.”

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e A longtime freezer aisle staple, SuperPretzel is best known for bringing stadium-style soft pretzels into home kitchens. “SuperPretzel Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks offer a chewy interior with a lightly browned exterior that bakes up beautifully in the oven or air fryer,” Chef Dennis explains. “Served with mustard or cheese sauce, they’re a classic snack that’s easy to prepare for any gathering.” [slidetitle num="5"]El Monterey Chicken & Cheese Taquitos

For decades, El Monterey has been a go-to brand for frozen Mexican-inspired favorites that are easy to serve for snacks or gatherings. “El Monterey Chicken & Cheese Taquitos deliver crispy rolled tortillas filled with seasoned chicken and melted cheese,” says Chef Dennis. “They’re quick to prepare and make an excellent appetizer, snack, or addition to a party spread when served with salsa, guacamole, or sour cream.”