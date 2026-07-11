5 Best Frozen Enchiladas, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend frozen enchiladas worth stocking for easy meals.

There’s nothing better than an enchilada plate. Savory meats or vegetables and melted cheese in a warm tortilla, smothered in a rich sauce and topped with sour cream, is heaven. While homemade is obviously the best, for nights when you want something quick and tasty, there are frozen options that hit the spot. “The best frozen enchiladas feature tender tortillas filled with flavorful ingredients and topped with a rich, well-seasoned sauce,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Whether filled with chicken, beef, cheese, or vegetables, the filling should remain moist while the sauce complements every bite,” he explains. “A generous layer of melted cheese is always a welcome finishing touch that brings the entire dish together.” To highlight the best frozen enchiladas, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite picks.

Amy’s Kitchen Mole Enchilada

Known for its commitment to organic ingredients, Amy’s Kitchen has become a go-to brand for vegetarian frozen meals, earning praise from chefs and shoppers alike. “Amy’s Kitchen Mole Enchilada combines organic ingredients with a rich mole sauce that delivers a deep, complex flavor,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s a satisfying vegetarian option that offers a more authentic twist than many traditional frozen enchiladas.” Amy’s has a few choices for enchiladas, and Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, Owner of Chef Abbie Gellman and the Director of Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen at SBH Health System, enjoys them all. “I like all of Amy’s enchilada options because they are easy to heat and eat, retain texture well even when microwaved, and are flavorful,” she says.

Cholula Red Chile Cheese Enchiladas

Best known for its iconic hot sauce, Cholula has expanded beyond the condiment aisle with a lineup of frozen Mexican-inspired entrées. “Cholula Red Chile Cheese Enchiladas feature cheese-filled tortillas covered in the brand’s signature red chili sauce,” says Chef Dennis. “The bold seasoning and familiar Cholula flavor profile make this a standout option for anyone who enjoys a little extra spice.”

El Monterey Signature Steak Enchiladas

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A longtime staple in the frozen foods aisle, El Monterey offers a wide variety of burritos, taquitos, and enchiladas for quick weeknight meals. El Monterey Signature Steak Enchiladas offer seasoned steak wrapped in soft tortillas and topped with a savory enchilada sauce. The hearty filling and satisfying portions make this frozen entrée a convenient dinner option for beef lovers.

Amy’s Kitchen Roasted Poblano Enchilada

Amy’s appears on this list more than once, thanks to its broad selection of organic frozen enchiladas. The Roasted Poblano Enchilada is another must-have for Chef Dennis. “The meal highlights roasted poblano peppers and cheese in a flavorful sauce that balances mild heat with creamy richness,” he explains. “It’s an excellent option for those looking for a meatless frozen meal without sacrificing flavor.”

Tapatio Chicken Enchiladas

After building a devoted fan base for its signature hot sauce, Tapatio has brought its recognizable brand to frozen meals as well. “Tapatio Chicken Enchiladas bring the brand’s signature bold flavors to a comforting frozen meal,” he says. “Filled with seasoned chicken and topped with a spicy sauce, they provide a satisfying option for anyone who enjoys a little heat with dinner.”