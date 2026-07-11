These frozen chicken fried rice meals taste surprisingly close to takeout, shoppers say.

Chicken fried rice is a favorite dish at Chinese restaurants. It can be eaten as an entree or a side and is one of the most popular orders because it is simple yet delicious. It is also a great meal to buy frozen, as it can be prepared at home in minutes. Not every freezer section chicken fried rice meal is delicious. Here are the 5 best frozen chicken fried rice meals, according to shoppers.

InnovAsian Cuisine

InnovAsian Frozen Vegetable Fried Rice is made with seasoned long-grain rice blended with carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, onion, and scrambled eggs. “Like takeout!” a shopper writes. “This is my family’s favorite! I put oil in a pan and let it get hot. Then toss the rice in, stirring while it cooks. Sooo much better the microwaving it.” Another calls it the “Best frozen fried rice,” in a review. “Way better than I expected it to be for a frozen meal. I like to add soy sauce to mine and it tastes so yummy.”

Trader Joe’s

Premium teppanyaki style rice is another crowd-pleaser. “Trader Joe’s frozen japanese fried rice. I love salt and it’s a bit salty for me so i add in a nag of shelled frozen edamame and extra shredded carrots,” a Redditor says. “Trader Joe’s is the best. I’ve tried them all,” another agreed.

Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice is hibachi-style, and Costco shoppers love it. One box contains six individually wrapped bags of chicken fried rice that can be microwaved for 3 minutes. Our reviewer maintains that it looks “just like homemade fried rice should look” with “chunks of chicken and a variety of colorful vegetables” along with brown rice. And, it is “so easy” to make that her kids (ages 9 and 11) could “make this independently whenever they wanted.”

Great Value

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Great Value Chicken Fried Rice is an affordable Walmart find. “This product is so delicious tastes just like it was bought from a Chinese restaurant,” writes a shopper. “Almost good as take out,” adds another. “I had no idea that you could make fried rice at home and it tastes this good. I do add oil to the pan and heat it up really hot and I also add a couple extra eggs after it’s warmed up, but it’s so good. Love that it has edamame in it instead of just green peas.”

Member’s Mark

Member’s Mark Chicken Fried Rice is a Sam’s Club staple. “This fried rice is better than we can get at our local Chinese restaurant. There are juicy chunks of chicken and tasty vegetables with the rice. We have it with the Members Mark Orange Chicken to complete our meal,” a Sam’s shopper wrote. “Best there is,” adds another. “Rare to find something these days that acrually look like picture on the box, but that’s not the case here. This is a real quality product with lots of chicken chunks and identifiable vegetables that all taste like they should and aren’t mushy. It tastes fresher than take-out. Easily the best frozen fried rice I’ve ever tried and you get a lot for the price.”