5 Best Frozen Pasta Entrees in Grocery Stores

These frozen pasta dinners deliver big flavor and easy weeknight meals without the hassle.

There was a time when getting frozen pasta would inevitably end in disappointment—the texture was never right, or the ingredients were sub-par, but these days, shoppers have some truly outstanding options to choose from. Whether it’s a frozen lasagna that makes weeknight meals special without any of the work, or tasty pasta bakes the whole family loves, these pasta entrées are convenient and delicious. Here are five of the best frozen pasta meals to keep in the freezer for stress-free dinner.

Amy’s Organic Vegetable Lasagna

Amy’s Frozen Organic Vegetable Lasagna is made with organic pasta layered with three different kinds of cheese, tender organic vegetables and Italian-style sauce made from sun-ripened, organic tomatoes. “This is a new staple in my freezer,” one Target shopper said. “The ingredients are wonderful and the lasagna is delicious. Ready in 5 minutes! This frozen dinner has saved me a few nights already where I didn’t have much time and wanted something nutritious. It’s made with all organic ingredients, including the pasta.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rao’s Homemade Penne Alla Vodka

Rao’s Homemade Penne Alla Vodka is outstanding, fans say. This meal is made with a rich and creamy vodka sauce, Italian tomatoes, and bronze cut pasta. “My favorite meal that is quick and easy and requires me to do absolutely nothing but throw it in the microwave,” one Kroger shopper said. “I like my noodles al dente and not mushy and that is exactly what Rao did for me with this meal.”

Trader Joe’s 3 Cheese Pasta with Eggplant

Trader Joe’s 3 Cheese Pasta with Eggplant is a delicious option for a light dinner, fans say. “I got one package of this last week and loved it so much I bought 5 this week. It’s SO GOOD!” one Redditor raved. “It’s also nice that I can either eat both servings together for a full meal or split them up when my appetite is low.”

Bertolli Chicken Florentine & Farfalle

Bertolli Chicken Florentine & Farfalle is made with farfalle bowtie pasta with grilled white meat chicken and farm-grown spinach in a rich parmesan and white wine sauce. “We added all Italian cheese as a topping and the family loved it. It was so tasty and good. Quick and easier than take out,” one shopper shared.

Stouffer’s Lasagna Italiano

Stouffer’s Lasagna Italiano is a fan-favorite item made with seasoned meat sauce and ricotta cheese. “This is our favorite frozen lasagna,” one Walmart customer said. “My homemade is better but this is easier on the budget and easy on a busy night. Everybody from the youngest to the oldest loves it. I love it being easy and budget friendly.”