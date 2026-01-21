5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Mac and Cheese, According to Southerners

Southern chefs share which chain restaurants serve the creamiest, cheesiest mac and cheese.

It’s undeniable that mac and cheese is one of the greatest things to eat on Earth. Whether you love it paired with barbecue, veggies or as a main dish, you can never go wrong. While it’s such a simple thing to make–it literally just has a few key ingredients–some places can’t get it right. From over- or undercooked to not enough cheese or the wrong seasonings, mac and cheese can be surprisingly bad if you don’t order from the right place. To help avoid disappointment, Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, shares the five best chains with mac and cheese.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s Southern comfort food is unbeatable and it’s one of the top places to go for mac and cheese, according to Buchanan.

“Cracker Barrel’s mac and cheese is creamy and mild, with a soft, smooth texture,” she says. “The cheese sauce is simple and not overly sharp, which works well with heavier comfort food dishes. It’s classic Southern-style mac and cheese without extra ingredients or strong seasoning.”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese has a blend of cheeses like Parmesan, cheddar and Romano, which enhances the flavor and makes it a fan favorite.

“Chick-fil-A’s mac and cheese has a baked top and a dense, creamy center,” says Buchanan. “The cheese flavor is strong without being sharp, and the texture is closer to baked mac and cheese than a stovetop version. It feels more substantial than most fast-food sides.”

KFC

Besides their famous fried chicken, KFC is beloved for their mashed potatoes and biscuits, but Buchanan says their mac and cheese should not be overlooked.

“KFC’s mac and cheese is smooth, mild, and very easy to eat,” she explains. “The sauce is creamy without being heavy, and it works well with seasoned fried chicken. It’s straightforward mac and cheese that doesn’t try to do anything extra.”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is making a serious comeback after its financial woes and chefs can’t get enough of the chain. From the seafood to the bacon mac and cheese, culinary pros consistently praise Red Lobster.

“Red Lobster’s mac and cheese is rich and very cheesy, with a thicker sauce than most restaurant versions,” says Buchanan. “The cheese flavor stands out, and the texture stays creamy rather than dry. It holds its own next to larger entrées.”

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ is an affordable, family-friendly spot that isn’t trying to be trendy or gourmet—it wins fans by being consistent, customizable, and familiar, exactly what many people want from a barbecue chain. It’s also a place that has incredible mac and cheese.

“Sonny’s BBQ mac and cheese is thick, filling, and built to go alongside smoked meats,” Buchanan explains. “The sauce is sturdy, not soupy, and the noodles stay intact. It works well in a barbecue setting where the food is heavier and more savory.”