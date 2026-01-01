5 Chain Restaurants Still Making Fresh Pasta Daily

These popular chains proudly make fresh pasta daily for unbeatable texture and flavor.

Italian food is like a warm hug. There’s nothing better than a plate of pasta, smothered in flavorful sauce, and topped with meatballs, Bolognese, chicken, veal, or shrimp when you’re ravenous. It can be easy to taste the difference when you get a mouthful of homemade, fresh pasta compared to mushy, overcooked noodles. Quality stands out, and these 5 chain restaurants say that they’re serving the freshest pasta to their customers.

Biaggi’s

Biaggi’s prides themselves on making their pasta not only fresh, but reasonably priced. “Our house-made pastas, soups & salads, pizza, seafood, steaks and desserts come with large portions at an affordable price. And there’s always something new to try with our Monthly Chef’s Features,” the website says.

North Italia

North Italia offers homemade pasta and other menu items fresh for their customers. “At North Italia, we offer everything from delicious, hand-tossed pizzas and homemade pasta made daily, to crave-worthy appetizers and seasonal entrees, all alongside craft cocktails, wine and beer,” the website says. Indulge in the Squid Ink Tonnarelli with plump tiger shrimp, wild fennel pollen, mint, calamari, and a spicy tomato sauce or the Tortelloni al Pomodoro in a basic, simple tomato sauce, with heirloom cherry tomato, burro fuso, basil, and grana padano.

Il Fornaio

Il Fornaio has fresh, handmade pasta for their guests, and even caters to food allergies with gluten free options available. With choices like Rigatoni Alla Vodka consisting of bacon, grana padano, and a vodka creamy tomato-based sauce or the Linguine Mare Chiaro with shrimp, mussels, scallops, and clams, there are plenty of delicious fresh options to choose from.

Eataly

I visit the Eataly stores in NYC fairly often, and the prepared section consistently delivers. “Our fresh pasta is housemade daily at our fresh pasta counter with Molino Grassi Organic Semolina, the rest is pasta Afeltra, made in Gragnano, Napoli and served al dente,” the website for the NYC location said. With options like the Tagliatelle alla Bolognese with housemade tagliatelle in a pork and beef bolognese, or the Maltagliati alla Norcina with housemade spinach Maltagliati, there are plenty of tasty choices.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

I remember frequenting Bravo! Italian Kitchen at the mall in Buffalo when I lived there, and they had (and still have) incredible pasta dishes. “Whether you’re in the mood for our flavorful made-to-order pasta, the perfect steak or fresh seafood, along with fresh salads and decadent desserts, it’s always the best time to gather,” the website says. “The Bravo! Italian menu features a fresh take on contemporary Italian food, including signature pastas, brick-oven pizzas, fresh salads, and perfectly chargrilled dishes using the freshest ingredients and made-from-scratch recipes inspired by regional chefs around Italy.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e