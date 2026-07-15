5 Best Frozen Peach Cobblers, According to Shoppers

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these top-rated, effortless treats.

Peach cobbler is an iconic Southern dessert perfect for summertime: Juicy peaches and buttery crust combine to make a sweet treat people are rightfully obsessed with. If you’re craving this classic pie, there are a few frozen options perfect for days when you’re craving dessert but don’t want the mess or effort involved. These peachy treats can be served with ice cream or whipped cream, but also work just by themselves: Here are five of the best frozen peach cobblers according to shoppers.

Marie Callender’s Peach Cobbler

Shoppers love the buttery, flaky crust on Marie Callender’s Peach Cobbler. “I grew around really good cooks, but this the best peach cobbler I’ve ever had!” one Vons customer said. “The crust is not the traditional thick bread crust I grew up eating.”

Willamette Valley Pie Co. Peach Cobbler

Willamette Valley Pie Co. Peach Cobbler is a delicious seasonal item shoppers love. “Followed instructions and I have to say my family loved this peach cobbler,” one said. “Can’t wait for it to be back in season next year where I live.”

Dolly Parton’s Biscuit Batter Peach Cobbler

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Dolly Parton’s Biscuit Batter Peach Cobbler is a hit with shoppers who love the “divine” taste and texture. “Honestly her whole line of frozen foods are so superior, that I swear if we served them at our restaurant, no one would know they were frozen,” one fan said. “Juicy peaches, biscuit batter, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Absolutely divine. And it’s family sized for celebrating birthdays.”

Great American Cobbler Handcrafted Peach Cobbler

Great American Cobbler Handcrafted Peach Cobbler has a delicious homemade flavor to it, fans say. “This is really good. This peach cobbler tastes like the homemade cobbler I make,” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Patti LaBelle’s Good Life Peach Cobbler

It’s not strictly a frozen option but Patti LaBelle’s Good Life Peach Cobbler fully deserves all the rave reviews. “Sweet, buttery, and full of juicy peaches — it tastes homemade without any of the work. The crust is perfect, the filling is delicious, and the whole thing feels like comfort in a pan,” one Walmart shopper said.