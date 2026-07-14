These frozen apple pies have flaky crusts and flavorful fillings shoppers swear by.

A warm slice of apple pie is one of the most comforting desserts, especially when cooked from scratch. However, if you don’t have hours to spend slaving away in the kitchen, frozen apple pies are the perfect hack. According to shoppers, many of the pies hiding in the freezer section of your local grocery store taste nearly as good as mom’s. Which ones should you pick up on your next shopping trip? Here are the 5 best frozen apple pies, according to shoppers.

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s Frozen Dutch Apple Pie is a fan favorite, featuring cozy cinnamon and a sweet apple filling inside a golden, flaky, made-from-scratch pastry crust topped with a crunchy streusel. “Are you kidding?!! Just like Grandmother’s,” a shopper writes. “Not a slice left! Delicious,” adds another. “You’d better hide a piece for yourself because, there won’t be any left for later! Apple pie, as American as it gets, it’s a classic and everyone LOVED it! So much so, that when I don’t feel like making homemade, this one’s on repeat!”

Sara Lee

Sara Lee’s classic double-crusted apple pie is another crowd-pleaser. “This pie is really tasty and smells amazing while it’s baking. The apples are are perfectly seasoned and the crust is buttery and flaky. I love the crumble that goes on top,” says a Google reviewer. “This was the best apple pie I had in a long time! It was super yummy and one slice filled me up! It wasn’t costly and my family loved eating it! I definitely recommend it and will be buying it again!” another writes.

Mrs. Smith’s

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Mrs. Smith’s Frozen Original Flaky Crust Apple Pie is another classic. “Tastes just like your own!!! Mrs. Smith’s Original Flaky Crust Apple Pie is such a classic comfort dessert! The crust baked up golden and flaky, and the apple filling had the perfect balance of sweetness and cinnamon flavor. Super easy to make and tastes homemade with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. Great for family dinners, holidays, or whenever you want a quick dessert without all the work. Definitely buying again!” a shopper exclaims. “Excellent!! While I prefer to make my own, Mrs. Smith’s frozen apple pie is the only store-bought pie I purchase. When you don’t feel up to cooking, Mrs. Smith’s apple pie specifically is a dessert that really tastes homemade. The crust is very flaky and buttery. The apples are tender and perfectly sweet. I have purchased this brand many times, especially for family gatherings and I will do so again and again. Great value for the size, excellent taste,” another adds.

Great Value

Walmart’s Great Value Traditional Apple Pie is an affordable everyday bakery standard. “This isn’t as good as ‘mom used to make’ but I prepare with extra cinnamon sugar and my neighbors can smell the baking. Usually we don’t even wait for the pie to cool, just ingest it as a potpourri of apple and crust, piping hot, when the cinnamon and apple scent is at its most seductive and tasty,” a shopper writes. “Delicious, classic old-fashioned 🍎 Apple Pie. Good served by itself. Good served a-la mode – with a small scoop of vanilla ice-cream on top,” another adds.

The Village Piemaker

The Village Piemaker is another delicious option, and you can sometimes find it at Aldi. “The Village Piemaker! Soooo amazing- not carried every day though. It is in their specialty freezer when they have it” a Facebooker says. “Village pie maker frozen pies are amazing!” a Redditor agrees. “The village pie maker apple and pumpkin frozen pies are SO good. Not too sweet, flaky buttery crust. I got one of each apple and pumpkin and wish I bought more. They’re an Aldi find. do not sleep on them.”