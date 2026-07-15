5 Best Greek Yogurts, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend the Greek yogurt brands with the best flavor and texture.

Greek yogurt is a refrigerator staple for good reason. It’s packed with protein, works just as well in sweet and savory dishes, and comes in a range of styles, from rich whole-milk varieties to lighter nonfat options. But with so many brands lining grocery store shelves, choosing the best one isn’t always easy. To help narrow the field, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share the Greek yogurts they recommend most for flavor, texture, and quality.

FAGE Total 5%

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FAGE has earned a loyal following for its authentic Greek-style yogurt and thick, creamy consistency. Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, says it’s one of her favorite plain Greek yogurts because of its rich texture and simple ingredient list. “FAGE is known for its thick, creamy texture and clean, tangy flavor,” she says. “It has a richer consistency than many Greek yogurts and doesn’t contain a lot of extra ingredients.”

Chobani Whole Milk Plain Greek Yogurt

Chobani is one of the most recognizable Greek yogurt brands in the U.S., offering everything from plain to flavored varieties. Buchanan recommends the whole milk version for its balanced flavor and smooth, creamy texture. “Chobani has a smooth texture with just enough tang to keep it from tasting bland,” she explains. “It’s creamy without feeling overly heavy, and the flavor stays clean and balanced.”

Oikos Triple Zero Vanilla Greek Yogurt

For shoppers looking for a flavored Greek yogurt with plenty of protein, Oikos Triple Zero is a popular choice. Buchanan says it delivers satisfying thickness and vanilla flavor without being overly sweet. “Oikos Triple Zero has a thick texture and a higher protein content than many flavored yogurts,” she says. “The vanilla flavor is noticeable without making the yogurt overly sweet.”

Kirkland Signature (Organic Greek Nonfat Yogurt, Plain)

Costco’s Kirkland Signature line is known for offering quality staples at a value, and its plain Greek yogurt is no exception. Rania Batayneh, MPH, home chef, recipe developer, nutritionist and author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet: The Simple 1:1:1 Formula for Fast and Sustained Weight Loss, recommends keeping this versatile yogurt on hand for everything from breakfast bowls to creamy sauces and dips. “Kirkland Signature Organic Plain Greek Yogurt is a refrigerator staple that delivers plenty of protein with a simple ingredient list, making it an easy addition to balanced meals and snacks,’ she explains. “While many people think of Greek yogurt as a breakfast food, I also recommend using it in savory recipes like homemade tzatziki, creamy salad dressings, marinades, and dips.” Batayneh says, “Plain Greek yogurt is incredibly versatile and allows you to customize the flavor with fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, or a drizzle of honey instead of relying on flavored varieties with added sugar. Whether you’re building a high-protein breakfast or looking for a nutritious substitute for sour cream or mayonnaise in recipes, this is a budget-friendly option that can do much more than top a bowl of berries.”

Trader Joe’s Strawberry Strained Thick & Creamy Greek Yogurt

Trader Joe’s offers several fan-favorite yogurt options, including this protein-packed strawberry Greek yogurt when it’s in stock. Batayneh likes it as a convenient breakfast or snack and recommends pairing it with healthy fats to make it a more balanced meal. “Trader Joe’s Thick & Creamy Strawberry Greek Yogurt is a convenient, high-protein option that delivers 14 grams of protein per serving, making it an easy choice for breakfast or a satisfying snack,” she says. For a pro tip, Batayneh explains that “Because flavored Greek yogurts typically contain added sugar from the fruit blend, I recommend thinking of them as both your protein and carbohydrate for the meal. Pair it with a source of healthy fat, such as walnuts, pistachios, or chia seeds, instead of adding more fruit or granola to create a more balanced snack.”