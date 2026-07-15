5 Best Vanilla Ice Cream Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs share the vanilla ice cream brands they recommend most.

Vanilla may seem like the simplest ice cream flavor, but it’s often the best test of a brand’s quality. Without mix-ins or swirls to hide behind, every scoop relies on rich dairy, real vanilla, and a creamy texture to stand out. To help narrow the options in the freezer aisle, Eat This, Not That! asked culinary pros to share the vanilla ice cream brands they recommend.

Halo Top

For shoppers looking to satisfy a sweet tooth while keeping calories in check, Halo Top has become one of the most recognizable better-for-you ice cream brands. “Halo Top Vanilla Bean is a great option for anyone craving classic vanilla ice cream while looking for a lighter alternative,” says Rania Batayneh, MPH, home chef, recipe developer, nutritionist and author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet: The Simple 1:1:1 Formula for Fast and Sustained Weight Loss. “At just 290 calories per pint, it contains about half the calories of many traditional ice creams while providing 16 grams of protein per pint. The added protein can help make it a more satisfying dessert, making Halo Top Vanilla Bean a smart choice when you want to indulge carefree and enjoy a classic vanilla ice cream with fewer calories.”

Blue Bunny

A longtime grocery store staple, Blue Bunny is known for its creamy texture and classic flavors, making it a reliable choice for everyday desserts. “Blue Bunny Vanilla Bean is a classic vanilla ice cream that’s an easy choice if you’re looking for a rich, creamy vanilla flavor,” says Batayneh. “I love its smooth texture and classic taste, whether it’s enjoyed on its own or paired with a slice of pie, warm cake, or as the base for a homemade ice cream sundae.” She adds, “I also appreciate the brand’s 90 plus years of expertise and that it’s made with farm-fresh milk, making it an easy dessert to keep in the freezer for the whole family to enjoy.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tillamook

Known for its rich dairy heritage, Tillamook has earned a loyal following for its extra-creamy ice cream and bold vanilla flavor. “Tillamook has a rich, creamy texture with a noticeable vanilla flavor,” says

Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table. “It stays smooth instead of becoming icy, even after it’s been in the freezer for a while.”

Häagen-Dazs

A staple among ice cream enthusiasts, Häagen-Dazs is often associated with elevated flavors and an indulgent dessert experience. “Häagen-Dazs uses a short ingredient list, which gives the ice cream a dense, creamy texture,” says Buchanan. “The vanilla flavor is clean and stands out without tasting artificial.”

Breyers

A familiar name in freezers for generations, Breyers Natural Vanilla has remained a household favorite for its approachable take on a classic flavor. According to Buchanan, “Breyers has a lighter texture than many premium brands but still delivers a classic vanilla flavor. It’s smooth, easy to scoop, and has been a grocery store favorite for years.”