5 Best Frozen Lo Mein Meals, According to Shoppers

Shoppers share their favorite quick and flavorful frozen noodle options.

Frozen lo mein is perfect for a quick meal or snack, and can be dressed up with your choice of extra proteins and vegetables. These flavorful noodles are incredibly convenient when kept in the freezer as it takes no time at all to heat up perfectly without losing the taste and texture that makes lo mein so delicious. From chicken to vegetable options, savory and spicy, lo mein is always a good idea: If you’re looking to stock up on top-rated options, here are five frozen lo mein meals shoppers love.

Ajinomoto Vegetable Chow Mein

Costco shoppers love the Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables, and Sam’s Club shoppers are lucky enough to get the delicious Ajinomoto Vegetable Chow Mein. “When I am in the mood for a lighter, smaller meal, but tasty meal, this is my go to,” one member said. “On those hot days, it is light, easy to warm up, and the veggies are good for a variety of frozen.”

Birds Eye Voila! Beef Lo Mein Skillet Meals

Birds Eye Voila! Beef Lo Mein Skillet Meals are quick, convenient, and delicious, fans say. “This is so good on its own or you can ‘beef it up’ by adding to it,” one Walmart shopper said. “I had some leftover pot roast so I sliced it and added it to the skillet meal. A cup of minute rice and a couple handfuls of broccoli and it came out awesome.”

P.F. Chang’s Shrimp Lo Mein

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P.F. Chang’s Shrimp Lo Mein is a hit with shoppers who love how much shrimp is included in the meal. “In less than 30 minutes you have a dinner,” one fan said. “One pot so easy and fast. I use this on nights when I am too tired to cook a full meal. I generally add some broccoli that I can microwave.”

Trader Joe’s Ginger Shrimp Lo Mein

Shoppers rave about the taste and quality of Trader Joe’s Ginger Shrimp Lo Mein (although some say it needs added veggies to bulk it up). “This is surprisingly good,” one Redditor said. “Some of the Lo mein I had at Chinese take out places had too much sugar. Not this one. The sauce is just right and I can taste the ginger in it. Too bad I only bought one bag.”

365 By Whole Foods Market Vegetable Lo Mein

365 By Whole Foods Market Vegetable Lo Mein has quality ingredients and great flavor. “Love this, always keep it on hand. Quick and easy to prepare. We add a 12 ounce package of microwaved fresh broccoli, and have it often as a side with salmon or steelhead trout for a healthy, delicious, quick meal,” one shopper said.