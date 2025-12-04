5 Pizza Chains Italians Living in the US Actually Approve Of

These five chains are serving real-deal pies even Italians say taste authentic.

Anyone who has ever visited Italy will quickly notice the differences between regional Italian cuisine and the more common Italian-American foods served in North America. Both types of cuisine have something wonderful to offer diners, and while Italian-American food might not be as authentic as what you’d get in a Milan trattoria, there are many pizza chains that are serving up delicious pies even Italians (and those familiar with authentic Italian cuisine) approve of. Here are five of those chains to hit up next time you want the real deal.

Pupatella

Pupatella is raved about by diners who love the authentic Neapolitan style pizza. “The best Neapolitan pizza in the USA! We spent 3 years in Italy some years ago. Whenever we’re in DC, we try to get to Pupatella – it’s the most authentic Neapolitan pizza you can find. And, it should be. Everything is imported – the flour, olive oil, salami, wine, etc,” one diner said.

Settebello

The pizza at Settebello is exceptional, guests say. “My wife was craving some pizza like she had when we were in Rome. She saw this place online, and we drove out to give it a try. Good choice. The drinks were on point, the meat and cheese plate was delicious, and the pizzas were molto bene! The cheese, the sauce, the meats, all were fresh and delicious,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Una Pizza Napoletana

Una Pizza Napoletana serves up delicious authentic Italian pizza. “The best pizza in the world is Pepe in Grani in Caiazzo, Italy. But this looks delicious too 👌Also, Pizzeria da Attilio in Naples has some of the best pizza I’ve ever tasted as well. I dream of their ricotta stuffed crust pizza,” one fan said.

Pizzeria Mozza

Pizzeria Mozza is known for authentic, delicious Italian pizza. “The Napoletana pizza was a standout dish, featuring a delightful combination of flavors from the tomato, mozzarella di bufala, olives, anchovies, chiles, and fried capers, all perfectly balanced on a beautifully cooked pizza dough,” one diner shared.

L’antica Pizzeria da Michele

L’antica Pizzeria da Michele USA has outstanding pizza, fans say. “Everything about our experience at L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele was 5 stars and, in terms of food, VERY reminiscent of the pies we had in Naples where the stuff was invented!” one diner raved. “The Da Michele here is actually BETTER than the one in Naples, if you can believe it,” another agreed. The Da Michele here is actually BETTER than the one in Naples, if you can believe it. Pizzeria Sei is the real deal, too.