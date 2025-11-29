5 Pizza Chains With the Best Pizza in 2025, According to Diners

Whether you’re from New York, Chicago, Detroit, or even Italy, you can’t deny it. A pan pizza from Pizza Hut hits the spot. It’s shockingly easy to screw up pizza. The crust can be doughy or dry, the cheese not melted enough, or the sauce way too sweet or way too acidic. It has to be a good balance to be considered a quality pizza. Here are the top five restaurants diners say have delicious pizza worth ordering.

Domino’s

Many pizza fans on Reddit chatting about chain restaurant had positive things to say about Domino’s being consistently delicious. “DOMINOS,” a fan of the chain said enthusiastically. “[I] used to be [a] delivery driver and I don’t know I’ve been a dedicated customer ever since too 😊 They just have the best options and best quality!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Papa Murphy’s

One diner stated that Papa Murphy’s is their go-to. “Papa Murphy’s. That’s the best!” Other diners followed, stating they like it, as well. “Agreed. I’m not a vegetarian, but I love a good veggie pizza, and their Gourmet Vegetarian is the best at any national chain.”

Pizza Hut

Many diners shouted their love of Pizza Hut from the rooftops. One went as far as to say “Pizza Hut because it tastes like childhood,” and I know exactly what they mean by that. “If I’m going for a chain – Pizza Hut is where i’d go if all things are equal (distance, time, etc),” another diner stated. “I’m a big fan of making my own pizza at home, but there is just some X factor with Pizza Hut that I enjoy.” A third backed up that statement, saying “that greasy pan crust is hard to beat.”

Papa John’s

Another Papa made the list, with fans of the chain saying “Papa John’s hands down” is the only right answer. Another fan said “Papa Johns because garlic sauce.” For this chain, it seems like the loyalty comes from the attention to detail, with another diner saying “Papa John’s because they are the only one with Spicy Italian Sausage as a topping option.”

Marco’s

Many pizza lovers called out Marco’s. One said “Marco’s is my personal favorite chain.” Others backed this, stating their love for the chain pizza restaurant. “I vote for Marcos, consistent every time I’ve ordered it lots of toppings. All the other ones around here skimp on the toppings,” another said.