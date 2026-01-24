5 Best Frozen Pizza Rolls in Grocery Stores

The frozen pizza rolls shoppers swear by for crispy, cheesy snacks at home.

Frozen pizza rolls are a fun, convenient snack to keep on hand, perfect for children and adults alike. These savory little rolls can be air fried, baked, or microwaved, making them a convenient and tasty option on days when you can’t or won’t cook. Paired with your favorite dip and maybe even a hearty side salad, these apps just hit the spot when you’re craving a little comfort food. Here are five of the best frozen pizza rolls in grocery stores right now.

Totino’s Triple Cheese Pizza Rolls

Totino’s knows what it’s doing with pizza rolls, and the Triple Cheese Pizza Rolls are no exception. “We absolutely love these pizza rolls,” one shopper said. “10 minutes in the air fryer. They are perfection, golden, brown, nice and bubbly on the inside, a very quick snack for anytime during the day or an appetizer to serve with a charcuterie board.”

Signature SELECT Pepperoni Pizza Rolls

Shoppers rave about the Signature SELECT Pepperoni Pizza Rolls. “Was surprised how good these were,” one shared. “Crispy outer shell and plenty of pizza stuffing inside. There were better than the name brand pizza rolls.”

Annie’s Homegrown Three Cheese Pizza Poppers

Annie’s Homegrown Three Cheese Pizza Poppers are made with mozzarella, parmesan, Romano, and vine ripened tomatoes for the perfect pizza-style sauce. “Delicious. Perfect in the air fryer 350° only 8min. My 5 year old loves them and I feel good about her eating something. This is a staple in our house for a quick dinner,” one Sprouts shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Great Value Pepperoni Pizza Snack Rolls

Great Value Pepperoni Pizza Snack Rolls are a delicious option loved by fans, like this one Walmart shopper who wrote possibly my favorite review of any food, ever: “Let’s get one thing straight right out of the freezer, this is a Great Value pepperoni pizza snack roll, not an artisanal Neapolitan pie blessed by an Italian nonna at sunrise. If you go into this expecting wood fired perfection, that is on you, spiritually and emotionally. These little rolls do exactly what they promise. They are hot. They are cheesy. They contain pepperoni-adjacent enthusiasm.”

CAULIPOWER Gluten Free Pepperoni Frozen Pizza Snacks

CAULIPOWER Gluten Free Uncured Pepperoni Frozen Pizza Snacks are made with real mozzarella cheese. “It tastes just like your regular Totino’s except it’s got a bit of a better punch. You know it’s healthy. It tastes so inviting and it has such a delicious crunch in every bite,” one shopper said.