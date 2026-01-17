4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pepperoni Pizza, According to Chefs

Chefs say these spots serve pepperoni pizza with the perfect balance of crisp crust, sauce, and spice.

Pepperoni pizza will forever be a classic. It’s simple, yet delivers the perfect balance of texture and flavor—salty, slightly spicy, and smoky enough to stand up to rich cheese and tangy sauce. For many, pepperoni pizza brings back fond memories of birthday parties, weekend sleepovers and movie nights. It’s easy without being boring, which is exactly why it remains a go-to choice. You’ll find it on just about every pizza menu, but that doesn’t mean they’re all worth ordering. To find the standouts, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share the spots that do pepperoni pizza best.

Joe’s Pizza

Joe’s Pizza is legendary in New York City. The joint was established in 1975 by owner Joe Pozzuoli, who is originally from Naples, Italy and has a handful of locations throughout the city and a few out of state. It’s a must-try, according to Kyle Taylor, founder and chef at HE COOKS. “Joe’s is one of those New York slices that’s respected on the street because it doesn’t play games,” he says. “It’s hot, fast, consistent, and built on the fundamentals: a foldable slice with a crisp underside, a balanced sauce, and pepperoni that actually renders so you get that spicy orange oil without turning the whole thing greasy.” Chef Kyle adds, “It’s the kind of slice you eat standing up, one napkin, no ceremony, and you still remember it an hour later.”

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

In 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza started as a single location in Palo Alto, CA, and has since grown into a larger chain with restaurants in several states. ”Mountain Mike’s does pepperoni the way I like to see it done,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “They use thick slices that actually crisp up in the oven, which gives you those curled edges and deeper flavor that many chains miss. As the pepperoni renders, it seasons the cheese and crust underneath instead of just sitting on top, making every bite balanced and flavorful.” He explains, “Their dough holds up well, too, so the pizza feels hearty without getting greasy or floppy. That combination of texture and strong pepperoni flavor is what separates a good slice from an average one.”

Jet’s Pizza

Known for its deep-dish pizza and quality ingredients, Jet’s Pizza is another favorite of Chef Dennis. ”Jet’s Pizza is a great example of how a pepperoni pizza can taste consistently fresh and well-made across locations,” he says. “Their square cut and deep-dish shape give you plenty of pepperoni in every bite, and the cheese and sauce are layered so that nothing slides off or gets lost in the dough.” He explains, “What I specifically like is how the crust bakes firm on the outside with a soft interior. So, it holds the toppings without collapsing. When the pepperoni heats through and the edges just start to crisp, you get that perfect blend of savory, salty, and chewy that reminds you of a well-made pizza.”

Costco

Savvy shoppers know that Costco delivers on everything from groceries to furniture and household basics, but their pizza has earned an almost cult-like following of its own for being oversized, indulgent, and shockingly good for the price. While Costco is not a restaurant, its cafe is a go-to for pizza. "For $10, you get an entire pie that can feed a crew of up to 8-10 adults," says Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com. "We buy these for every party we have for the kids. Between the price, the salty-sweet sauce, and the ease of purchasing it, Costco is my pick for the best chain restaurant pizza."