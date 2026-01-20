6 Frozen Pizzas Chefs Say They Would Never Eat

Chefs reveal which frozen pizzas they skip in the freezer aisle and why these brands don’t make the cut.

A frozen pizza on a weekend—or a busy night when cooking feels like too much—can really hit the spot. But not all frozen pizzas are created equal. While some rival delivery, others aren’t worth the oven time, let alone a spot in your cart. With so many options lining the freezer aisle, it can be hard to know which ones are worth taking home and which to skip. To help narrow the field, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs which frozen pizzas they would never eat—and why. Read on.

DiGiornos

For decades, DiGiornos has built a fan base with its famous tagline, “It’s not delivery, it’s DiGiornos,” but one person who isn’t impressed is Alina Z, a chef for 15 years who specializes in healthy eating anywhere because she doesn’t believe their ingredients are healthy enough. The brand uses an enriched wheat flour for their crusts, which she explains is problematic. “I avoid all non-organic gmo wheat because pesticides that are sprayed on American wheat have been shown to create digestive issues. They do not use pesticides on European (imported) or organic wheat,” she says.

Red Barron

Red Barron is another brand Chef Alina Z steers clear of, also because of their ingredients. Red Barron uses the same type of flour as DiGiornos, and both use a non-organic American cheese, which “has hormone added (Recombinant bovine growth hormone (rBGH), which affects human hormones and can disrupt them.” Instead, she opts for organic or imported pizza from Trader Joes. “It is delicious and very inexpensive.”

Tombstone

Tombstone is easy to find in the freezer section, but it’s more about convenience than great taste,” according to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “The crust is dry and brittle, just there to hold everything together,” he says. “The toppings and sauce taste generic and salty, missing the fresh flavors you’d hope for from good sausage or tomato. It works if you need a quick meal, but don’t expect it to taste like pizza from a real shop.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sabatasso’s Singles

Sabatasso’s Singles mini pizzas are convenient and a bit fun, but that’s about it, says Chef Corrie. “The crust often turns tough and chewy, and the cheese can taste rubbery or fake,” he explains. “The flavors are clearly processed, not like the simple mix of flour, tomato, and mozzarella you find in good pizza. Kids might enjoy having their own, but most adults probably won’t be impressed.”

Tony’s

Tony’s is known for being cheap, but you get what you pay for, according to Chef Corrie. He says, “The crust has little texture or flavor and ends up pale and cardboard-like. The sauce is very sweet, likely to cover up the lack of real tomato and herb taste, and the cheese and toppings taste bland and a bit fake. Every bite reminds you of the low price, so it’s hard to see this as anything more than a basic, filling meal.”

Mama Cozzi’s Cheese Stuffed Crust

Aldi’s is usually a hit with its products, but the Mama Cozzi’s Cheese Stuffed Crust, says Chef Corrie. “This Aldi exclusive proves that a gimmick can’t fix a weak base,” he says. “The cheese-filled crust sounds good, but the crust is dense, doughy, and bland, more like undercooked bread than pizza.” He adds, “The stuffed cheese rarely gives you that gooey pull, often turning greasy or disappearing. In the end, it feels like you’re eating a mediocre pizza with a disappointing breadstick. It’s a reminder that getting the basics right is more important than any cheesy edge.”