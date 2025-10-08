7 Best Frozen Pizzas Made With Real Cheese, Not Fake Goop

Bad cheese can completely ruin a pizza, whether it’s an expensive pie from a fancy restaurant or a basic frozen pizza you keep in the freezer for a stress-free meal. While many frozen pizzas are made with low-quality ingredients and toppings pizza aficionados would be appalled by, these days there are so many fantastic options to choose from. If you actually want the cheese on your pizza to be the real deal and not a bunch of fillers and additives, look out for the following treats: Here are seven frozen pizzas made with real, delicious, melty, gooey cheese.

Home Run Inn Pizza

Home Run Inn Pizza is widely beloved by fans for good reason—it’s absolutely delicious and made with real whole milk mozzarella cheese. “It’s one of the best frozen pizzas I’ve tried,” one Redditor said. “The crust was nice and crispy and the sauce was tasty… it had a hint of sweetness, but not too sweet and there’s plenty of it. The cheese was really good and almost had a buttery taste.”

Screamin’ Sicilian

The fan-favorite Screamin’ Sicilian pizza is made with low moisture whole milk mozzarella cheese. “Excellent tasting pizza with perfect amounts of sauce, cheese and pepperoni,” one Target shopper said. “I kid you not, it is way better than average delivery options and fancier restaurants. Totally worth it. Good price point. We purchased 3 times now and are always impressed.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rao’s Brick Oven Pizza

Rao’s Brick Oven Pizza is another favorite in my house, and the cheese is especially delicious: We’re talking a blend of whole milk mozzarella, whole milk provolone, fontina, romano & Parmesan cheeses. “8/10 Cheese here is the star of the show,” one customer wrote in the reviews. “There is a lot of it, and you will notice the center bakes to a nice brown when finished. There is a unique sharpness to the cheese that I don’t find with most frozen pizzas.”

Newman’s Own

Newman’s Own Thin & Crispy Pizza is raved about by customers for quality and taste. This pizza is topped with low-moisture mozzarella cheese plus a blend of Cheddar, asiago, and Parmesan. “I’m not big on frozen pizza (or pizza in general), but I was very pleasantly surprised with this one! It tasted great and was way cheesier than I’d expected. Would definitely buy again!” one Target shopper said.

Tony’s Pizza

Tony’s Cheese Pizza is proof you don’t need to break the bank to have amazing pizza—this pizza is topped with real mozzarella. “If cheese is what you please, check out TONY’S® Pizza in the delicious cheese variety. It’s that authentic flavor you crave with crispy, crunchy crust, sauce from real tomatoes and real cheese,” the brand promises.

Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza

Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza is topped with a cheese blend of whole milk mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses. “The cheese tastes real; a good amount of sauce and the pizza crust is thin. it tastes way less greasy than a Little Caesar’s but close to that kinda of thickness. Best to cook directly on the pan for extra crunch,” one Redditor said.

Katie’s Burrata Margherita Pizza

Katie’s Burrata Margherita Frozen Pizza is topped with real mozzarella and burrata cheese. “This is a great frozen wood fired pizza,” one customer shared. “After reading other reviews I opted to cook the pizza for an extra couple minutes and the results were perfection. It is more expensive than most but worth it to have a hand made, wood fired pizza made with quality ingredients.”