The #1 Order to Never Make at a Pizza Place, According to Chefs

Pizza is a sacred comfort food that not only is one of the greatest things to eat on the planet, but also creates lasting memories. From birthday parties to movie nights, pizza is a beloved shared experience that always hits the spot. Whether you love a classic pepperoni slice or piled high with toppings, it’s easy to think there’s no wrong way to enjoy it. But according to culinary experts, there are certain things that can ruin pizza.

What might seem like a harmless topping or sauce can actually wreck your pie. Eat This, Not That! spoke with chefs who explained what not to do when it comes to ordering pizza and why.

Pineapple

Pineapple is a popular topping and people love a good Hawaiian pizza, but Chef Cosimo Mammoliti, Founder of PORTA, a premium Roman-style frozen pizza brand, says pineapple should be avoided on pizza. “Because in Italy, pizza is all about simplicity and balance. You’ll find classic toppings like mozzarella, tomatoes, or prosciutto — but never pineapple.” He explains, “For me, pizza is best when it stays true to its roots.” Chef Cosimo adds, “Pineapple brings an overpowering sweetness that clashes with the savory flavors of tomatoes and dough. In Italy, fruit is enjoyed on its own or in desserts, never on pizza.”

Chicken

BBQ Chicken pizza is a go-to for many, but Chef Cosimo explains why chicken should never go on pizza. “Chicken is too heavy and doesn’t blend with the light, balanced nature of a true Italian pizza,” he says. “You won’t find it as a topping in traditional pizzerias in Naples or Rome.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ranch Dressing

Ranch isn’t a typical pizza sauce, but many love to balance out the richness of a pizza’s acidic tomato sauce and cheese, with the dressing. Chef Cosimo says that’s a no-no. “Ranch masks the flavor of quality ingredients instead of allowing them to shine,” he explains. “An authentic pizza should never need to be dipped in extra sauce to taste delicious.”

Too Many Toppings

There are so many delicious toppings to add to a pizza that it’s tempting to load up your order with a few, but according to Frank Kabatas, Owner and Operator of East Village Pizza, too many toppings throw off the flavor. “Flavor and texture balance are crucial,” he notes. “Having too many different toppings on a pizza could be overwhelming in flavor or texture and disrupt that much-needed balance.” He adds, “To have the best pizza experience, there should be no more than three toppings. If there are more than three toppings on the pizza, it will likely not cook correctly. As a result, the flavor of the crust will be hidden, and the texture of the pizza may be compromised.”

What Makes a Great Pizza

Now that you know what to steer clear of when ordering a pizza, here’s what makes it the best. “A great pizza is balanced in flavor–this balance allows each of the ingredients to shine and be enjoyed,” says Chef Frank. “Along with flavor balance, a great pizza is made with high-quality ingredients, appropriate cooking techniques, measured cooking time, and, of course, energy and passion.” If you’re looking for the greatest New York-style pizza, ingredients and cooking process make all the difference,” Chef Frank explains. “These include a pizza dough with small amounts of sugar and oil to make for a tender crust, a blend of low-moisture and fresh mozzarella for great taste and better melting point, and a pizza sauce packed with flavor.” Additionally, “The cook time on the pizza can also be the difference between a great and a good pizza,” Chef Frank points out. “The pizza should be baked at an optimal pizza-cooking temperature of at least 450 degrees Fahrenheit, if you are baking it at home.”