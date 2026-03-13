5 Best Frozen Pizzas for Under $10

These affordable frozen pizzas offer great value for a quick and tasty meal

Frozen pizza, even the most expensive brands, are almost always cheaper and (for the most part) more convenient than ordering takeout or delivery. These days shoppers have several impressive options to choose from, and the best part is you can get fantastic value for money for a quick and tasty meal. Always check the deals and coupons at your local store, and remember prices vary depending on region. Here are five of the best frozen pizzas for under $10.

Screamin’ Sicilian Holy Pepperoni Pizza

Screamin’ Sicilian Holy Pepperoni Pizza ($7.32 for 22.3 oz) is a fan-favorite pizza made with premium ingredients for a quick and easy meal. “This is the best pepperoni pizza (frozen) I’ve ever tried! The crust is just right; not too thin or thick, not too crunchy or soft. There’s SOOOOO much pepperoni on it that it truly does feel like a pepperoni lover’s pizza,” one Walmart shopper said.

DiGiorno Rising Crust Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza

DiGiorno Rising Crust Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza ($6.99 for 24.7 oz) is great value for a tasty, satisfying frozen pizza. “This is our go-to frozen pizza for a quick and easy dinner,” one Target shopper said. “The crust gets nice and thick, the pepperoni crisps up just right, and it’s always satisfying. We keep one on hand for busy nights!”

California Pizza Kitchen Thin Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza

California Pizza Kitchen Thin Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza ($8.39 for 14.7 oz) is absolutely delicious, featuring BBQ-seasoned grilled white meat chicken, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella and hickory smoked gouda cheeses over sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. “When you can’t get to California pizza to sit and eat, the frozen pizza that they offer makes up for it. Taste exactly like it would if you were at the restaurant. Tasty, easy to cook and great price,”

H‑E‑B Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza

H‑E‑B Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza ($7.48 for 24.95 oz) contains 2-½ feet of real cheese stuffed inside a hearty crust. The brand quite accurately describes this frozen treat as “a cheese lover’s dream come true”. Topped with a robust tomato sauce and plenty of pepperoni, every slice connects at the top with hot, melty, stretchy cheese.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Cheese Stuffed Pepperoni

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Cheese Stuffed Pepperoni Crust Pizza is $7.15 for 29.85 oz, a mammoth pizza shoppers rave about. “I have a big cast iron pizza pan that this pizza just fits. They are so good. I usually freeze what I won’t be able to eat and reheat slices in my air fryer,” one Aldi shopper said.