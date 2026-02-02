7 Frozen Pizzas Shoppers Say Taste Like They Came From a Pizzeria

Shoppers reveal the frozen pizzas with real crust, bold sauce, and melty cheese that rival your local pizzeria.

If you aren’t sure what to eat, pizza is always a good idea. There are several reasons why pizza is the most popular food in America. It’s almost like you can’t lose when you take a perfectly formed and cooked crust and top it with tomato sauce, cheese, and whatever meats and veggies you prefer. While the best pizza is usually made fresh at a local pizzeria, some pizza brands in the freezer section rival the best pizza joints in the country. Here are 7 frozen pizzas shoppers say taste as good as a pizzeria.

Trader Joe’s

I have been writing about food forever and interviewed countless foodies and chefs who maintain that Trader Joe’s makes some of the best and most authentic frozen pizzas. Their simple cheese pizza is always picked as one of the best, but Trader Joe’s Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep-Fried Crust is another wild card favorite. The crispy, golden crust and garlicky pesto sauce deliver restaurant-quality results in your kitchen. This version of “fried pizza” will instantly transport you to the streets of Naples, Italy.

Rao’s Homemade Pizza

Rao’s Homemade Pizza is one of my go-tos. Rao’s Homemade pies are slathered with its trademark sauce made with “naturally sweet, vine-ripened Italian tomatoes and fresh basil,” spread on a brick-oven crust, and topped with whole-milk Mozzarella, whole-milk Provolone, Fontina, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses. “Yummy pizza,” one Target shopper wrote about the pepperoni pizza. “Delicious and very tasty! Tastes as good as freshly made!”

Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza

I will die on the hill that Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza. I recently fed it to a dad who was attending my daughter’s birthday party, and he couldn’t taste the cauliflower. “It’s delicious,” he exclaimed. I can personally attest that it is better than any pizzeria’s cauliflower crust I’ve had. This is a must-buy if you like your pizza smothered in cheese and toppings, including pepperoni, sausage, and roasted veggies. Remember that “cauliflower crust” pizza might be gluten-free, but does not equate to “healthy” or low-calorie. One serving (one-quarter of the pizza) is 310 calories and eight grams of saturated fat – 40 percent of your recommended daily intake – and I can quickly eat an entire pizza in a sitting.

Screamin’ Sicilian

Screamin’ Sicilian pizzas, especially Bessie’s Revenge Cheese Pizza, are a popular choice with people who take pizza seriously. It offers bold flavors, thick-cut mozzarella, and a pizzeria-style crust. “Our original cheese pizza takes cheese pizza to another level with ridiculous amounts of shredded mozzarella and white cheddar cheese atop our stone-fired butter pizza crust and secret-recipe tomato sauce. Then, it’s topped with MO slices of freshly cut Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Cheese on top of cheese, now that’s a cheese pizza,” they say. Shoppers maintain it is the most indulgent and delicious cheese pizza in the freezer section.

Amy’s Kitchen

Amy’s is always reliable in terms of high-quality ingredients, and its frozen pizzas are no exception. I made one the other day for my kids and their friends, and it was a hit. The crust is delicious, and the pizza is made with organic, vegetarian ingredients, without hydrogenated oils or artificial preservatives—just clean, wholesome ingredients that you can pronounce.

Whole Foods 365 Thin Crust

Whole Foods 365 pizzas are my daughter’s top pick. They taste incredibly fresh. The crusts are made with enriched unbleached white flour, and they use only real cheese. Other ingredients include EVOO, tomato paste, organic cane sugar, and lots of herbs and spices. She insists that the cheese pizza (she prefers the thin crust) is better than anything she’s had at a restaurant. I also like the pepperoni.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Motor City Pizza Co.

Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni is a fan favorite, especially among Costco shoppers and are better than most Detroit-style pies you will get at a restaurant. “The texture is immaculate,” writes one Redditor. “The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” says another. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third chimes in.