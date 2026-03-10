11 Frozen Pizzas That Are Bigger Than Any Other Brand

These oversized frozen pizzas offer more toppings and cheese for a hearty, shareable meal.

Throwing a frozen pizza in the oven is a convenient, mess-free way to get a meal on the table in less time than it would take for a delivery pizza to get there, and at a much better cost. Even if it’s so big you can’t finish it, the leftovers heat up so well (an airfryer is perfect for this) so it’s a win-win situation either way. Whether you like a plain cheese pizza or one loaded with toppings, Roman-style, deep-dish, or Neapolitan thin crust, these pizzas are huge not just in terms of circumference, but with the amount of toppings and cheese, too. Here are 11 frozen pizzas big enough to share.

Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza Super Sized Combination Pizza

Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza Super Sized Combination Pizza is a 2 1/2 pound, 14 inch pizza made with 100% real mozzarella, provolone, Romano, and parmesan cheeses. “100% all natural, no artificial anything. Free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, conditioners, relaxers, and more!” the brand promises.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Aldi shoppers love the Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza, a 16 inch crispy thin crust pizza topped with creamy cheese and spicy pepperoni made with premium cuts of pork, chicken, and beef. “Pop yours in the oven, or try cooking it on the grill for a delicious and satisfying meal in minutes!” the brand says.

Home Run Inn Pizza

Home Run Inn‘s frozen pizzas are partially baked and then flash frozen to lock in flavor, giving you the highest quality pizza with the freshest taste possible. They’re also huge, especially the ones you can get at Costco. “I’m from Chicago so it’s my ‘go to’ comfort food!” one Vons shopper said.

Rich’s Detroit-Style Deep Dish Double Pepperoni Pizza

Rich’s Detroit-Style Deep Dish Double Pepperoni Pizza has a thick, crispy crust topped edge to edge with 100% real mozzarella cheese and lots of pepperoni. “It’s delicious and you get two pizzas for the price you’d pay for one from a chain pizza store. It tastes just as good as delivery pizza. We would buy this again!” one Sam’s Club shopper raved.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Rising Crust Pizza

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Rising Crust Pizza is another mammoth pizza from the Aldi brand. “With a self-rising crust, this pizza is topped with mozzarella cheese and savory pepperoni made from pork, chicken and beef,” the store says, adding that it’s perfect for a quick dinner, game night or whenever you crave a delicious, hearty meal.

Screamin’ Sicilian Original Pizzeria Crust Supremus Maximus

Screamin’ Sicilian Original Pizzeria Crust Supremus Maximus pizza is a huge, fan-favorite item piled with “ridiculous amounts of whole milk mozzarella cheese from the good ol’ cheese state of Wisconsin followed by TONS- and we mean TONS-of delicious, bold toppings,” the brand states. “Good quality ingredients, well portioned, a satisfying 2 meals for me (Sunday afternoon lunch and the other half my Wednesday dinner),” one Walmart shopper said.

DiGiorno’s Extra-Large Pepperoni Pizza

DiGiorno‘s Extra-Large Pepperoni Pizza is a behemoth of a pie stacked with yummy toppings. “This pepperoni pizza isn’t holding back. Loaded with pepperoni made from pork, chicken, and beef, this traditional crust pizza is a crowd-pleaser,” the brand says.

Great Value Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Sauce Pizza

Great Value Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Sauce Pizza is topped with white meat chicken and crispy bacon on top of a creamy ranch sauce combined with whole milk mozzarella and asiago cheeses. This big pizza contains 2 and 1/2 feet of cheese in the crust alone.

Red Baron Deep Dish XL Super Supreme Frozen Pizza

Red Baron Deep Dish XL Super Supreme Frozen Pizza is crafted with melty mozzarella cheese, and loaded with sausage, pepperoni, onions, and bell peppers. This pizza is meant for single-serve, so it’s slightly bigger than the personal-sized Deep Dish Singles and smaller than the Classic Crust.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen 16 inch Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen has a 16 inch Sausage & Pepperoni Deli Pizza that can easily feed the whole family. This pie is “loaded with pepperoni slices and Italian sausage crumbles for a perfectly savory bite every time”, the brand says. Enjoy it with a refreshing beer or soda for a tasty combination.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Spicy Meat Pizza

Trader Joe’s Spicy Meat Pizza is a hefty pie is topped with an umami-rich tomato sauce (made with a bit of Balsamic vinegar to deepen its flavor), shredded mozzarella cheese, and a top-tier trio of tasty toppings: spicy smoked sausage, savory pork meatballs, and grilled red bell peppers. “The Calabria peppers are sweet and smoky,” one fan said. “I love it with some extra salt to balance it out. And not actual salt but some salami or pepperoni. And I throw some extra Quattro formaggio or mozzarella.”