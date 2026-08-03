7 Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches Shoppers Say Beat the Drive-Thru

These easy grocery picks save time and money on busy mornings.

Frozen breakfast sandwiches are perfect for mornings where you want something quick, delicious, and convenient, and might not have the time or ingredients to make your breakfast for scratch. These frozen items last for ages and can save you time and money hitting the drive-thru. But which ones are best? With so many different options on supermarket shelves, shoppers are spoiled for choice these days, but some are head and shoulders above the competition: Here are seven of the best frozen breakfast sandwiches shoppers say are better than the drive-thru.

Great Value Sausage Egg and Cheese Croissant Sandwich

Walmart shoppers love the Great Value Sausage Egg and Cheese Croissant Sandwich. “I grew up on Burger King breakfast sandwiches and I rarely go there any more,” one fan said. “Once or twice a year if that. These sandwiches taste so much like the Burger King breakfast sandwiches. Totally love them…so do my kids!”

Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

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Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant is ready to go in just minutes, perfect for busy mornings. “This is the best breakfast sandwich I’ve ever had. I keep these in the house and I will never ever go for a fast food breakfast or order out… Really really tasty,” one Target shopper said.

Kodiak Turkey Sausage & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

Kodiak’s English Muffin Turkey Sausage & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich is raved about by shoppers who love the protein count (20g per serving), taste, and quality of this frozen item. “I actually thought I wouldn’t like these. And maybe hoped I wouldn’t, because they’re a little expensive, but these are really good, especially when you’re trying to be healthier on the go,” one Target shopper said.

Odom’s Tennessee Pride Sausage & Buttermilk Biscuits

Odom’s Tennessee Pride Sausage & Buttermilk Biscuits are snack sized and delicious. “These are delicious and one pkg of 2 is a perfect serving for me. I’ve been buying McDonalds’ sausage McMuffins at almost $4.00 each. This grocery store pkg gives me a dozen at about $.50 each,” one Walmart shopper said.

Jimmy Dean Turkey Sausage, Egg White & Cheese English Muffin

Jimmy Dean Delights Turkey Sausage, Egg White & Cheese English Muffin is a great “better for you” breakfast sandwich. “I would suggest letting it thaw completely instead of defrosting it. When I defrosted it before heating it, it made it a little bit chewy. I am also comparing it to my very favorite sausage egg and cheese McMuffin from McDonald’s,” one shopper said.

Bronco Breakfast Bagels Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bronco Breakfast Bagels Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese are perfect when heated up in the air fryer. “Super delicious and really convenient for busy mornings. The bagel tastes fresh, the turkey bacon and egg combo is great, and it heats up quickly. Perfect for a quick breakfast when you’re on the go but still want something filling and high in protein,” one Target shopper said.

Trader Joe’s Eggwich Breadless Breakfast Sandwich

Trader Joe’s Eggwich Breadless Breakfast Sandwich is a delicious bread-free option for all you low-carb lovers out there. While it heats up just fine in the microwave, I highly recommend using the air fryer and putting the cheese in at the very last part, otherwise it melts so fast it disappears. Delicious and convenient.