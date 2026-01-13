5 Best Frozen Salisbury Steak Meals

These frozen Salisbury steak dinners deliver rich gravy, hearty beef, and classic comfort flavor.

Salisbury Steak is the ultimate in classic American comfort food, a simple meal made from ground beef patties mixed with ingredients such as breadcrumbs and egg, topped with a delicious brown gravy. This old-school TV dinner meal has timeless appeal for good reason: It’s not fancy but it’s tasty and satisfying, not to mention versatile. If you’re looking for a good frozen version of this classic dish, here are five options shoppers give their seal of approval.

Great Value Salisbury Steak

Great Value Salisbury Steak is a hearty meal served with roasted russet potatoes and beef gravy, cheesy broccoli and cauliflower. “I think these taste great. Very simple to do and all you have to do is add a couple of sides. Thanks for i think these taste great. Very simple to do and all you have to do is add a couple of sides for a wonderful lunch or dinner,” one shopper said.

Stouffer’s Salisbury Steak

Stouffer’s Salisbury Steak dinner is made with roasted beef and pork patties, with a rich onion gravy. “We had it with mashed potatoes and it was delicious. The gravy was so good. We will definitely buy it again,” one Walmart shopper raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Marie Callender’s Salisbury Steak

Marie Callender’s Salisbury Steak is served with roasted potatoes and home-style gravy, plus a delicious mac and cheese. “I have always eaten these since I was a little kid, they are my go to and so so filling! The cooking time is perfect and the macaroni is always THE BEST!” one fan shared.

Hungry-Man Salisbury Steak

The Hungry-Man Salisbury Steak is a full meal: Each meal is served with home-style mushroom and onion gravy, creamy mashed potatoes and green bean side dishes, and a rich chocolate brownie dessert. “A distinctive flavor from other Salisbury steaks I’ve tried on the market. the gravy is not too oily and the mashed potatoes mix in well with it. not quite like Mom used to make but still has a good flavor and is definitely filling,” one shopper said.

Healthy Choice Classics Homestyle Salisbury Steak

Healthy Choice Classics Homestyle Salisbury Steak features savory Salisbury steak in a thick, rich gravy; served with redskin potatoes, green beans, and a delicious caramel-apple dessert. “This Salisbury steak is amazing!” one Kroger shopper said. “You would never know you’re eating healthy with this. The only way to improve it is to put more in it! It’s very healthy while proving the richness in the gravy sauce!”