These frozen TV dinners are shopper favorites for flavor, comfort, and convenience.

Sometimes, you don’t have time to cook a meal from scratch, and simply feel like tossing something in the microwave. A TV dinner is a frozen, prepackaged, ready-made microwaveable meal portioned for one person. In case you didn’t know, the term TV dinner was coined by C.A. Swanson & Sons in 1953 and used in a campaign to sell packaged meals. Some TV dinners are better than others. What should you grab from the freezer section on your next shopping trip? Here are the 7 best frozen TV dinners in grocery stores.

Stouffer’s Salisbury Steak

Stouffer’s Salisbury Steak with Mac and Cheese Dinner Frozen Meal has been a favorite of shoppers for decades. “Don’t change this please!!” writes a Target shopper. “This is one of my favorites for many years. I love this gravy. Not heavy like some others.” Another agrees. “I love this Salisbury Steak, I have a choice of cooking in the oven or the microwave is great it doesn’t change the great flavor or the quality. My husband and eat it once a week.”

Hungry-Man Frozen Classic Fried Chicken Dinner

Hungry-Man Frozen Classic Fried Chicken Dinner is another favorite, as it is a “crispy entrée” with “hearty sides,” a shopper says. “I try to always have these in the freezer, I eat them a couple of times a month. As soon as it comes out of oven I put butter on the corn and potatoes, and sprinkle with black pepper. And then I pour a little green Tobasco on the chicken. Yummy comfort food!” they write. Another calls it a “top tier frozen meal” in a review. “This has to be the best tasting frozen meal ever, you get three big pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, corn and brownie??? Amazing . Been eating it for years lol got me through college.”

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie is a classic. “The large ones. LOL,” one Redditor says. “These are the only pre-made frozen food that I buy, aside from pizza. So homey,” another adds.

Marie Callender’s Country Fried Chicken & Gravy

Marie Callender’s Country Fried Chicken & Gravy is another freezer aisle favorite. “Tastes Homemade,” writes a shopper. “Super good! If I plated this, it would look like it was homemade and also tastes homemade! Cooks quickly and tastes fresh! Also affordable and easy to find to purchase!” Another adds it is “Yummy” in a five-star review. “I love this dinner. I eat 2 to 3 a week. It has a very good close to home taste.”

Stouffer’s Classic Meatloaf

Stouffer’s Classic Meatloaf is delicious, according to shoppers who always have one in their freezer. “Delicious! So good! It was great to find meatloaf with brown gravy instead of ketchup on the top. I will definitely buy this a lot!” one writes. “This is the way to go. Fulfilling and great flavor. A winning combination, that’s about all there is to say. The Large size makes a filling dinner,” a second says. “This is one of the best meatloaves I have ever had. Loved all the gravy and lack of fat in this product. I can hardly wait to buy it again. It will be my favorite for a long time,” a third agrees.

Stouffer’s Roast Turkey

Stouffer’s Roast Turkey gives Thanksgiving vibes all year long. “Great hot lunch,” writes a shopper. “If you want to make a child or any family member a hot lunch this is a delicious choice. They will enjoy it and it tastes great. I always keep several in the freezer for when they don’t know what they want for lunch.” Another calls it “tasty and satisfying” in a review. “I love turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy. Is this restaurant or Thanksgiving quality? Of course it’s not, but it is still tasty and makes a nice quick lunch. I purchase regularly and the quality and taste are consistent and I’ve never had anything ‘off’. I love it!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stouffer’s Spaghetti With Meat Sauce Meal Frozen Dinner

Stouffer’s Spaghetti With Meat Sauce Meal Frozen Dinner is an Italian classic. “Me and my sister grew up on Stouffer’s as a quick meal. A lot of our favorites disappeared. Please do not change this recipe. It taste so good, I even had for dinner last night. Yummy!!” one shopper says. “Very Pleased,” adds another. “This is the best frozen dinners I have tasted. This comes in the perfect portion for an single person.The meal is definitely worth the money. I’ve tried various other frozen dinners and this one has so much flavor.” A third even says that it “Tastes like my grandmother’s homemade spaghetti! They give you plenty, and the nutrition facts are good too.”