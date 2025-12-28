2 Chain Restaurants With the Best Salisbury Steak, According to Chefs

These two chain restaurants serve Salisbury steak chefs say gets the comfort-food classic right.

Salisbury steak is one of those timeless comfort foods that feels both hearty and homey in every bite. Tender, well-seasoned meat topped with rich, savory gravy can turn an ordinary meal into something truly satisfying. But as anyone who’s tried it knows, not every version lives up to the classic standard. To find the spots that consistently get it right, Eat This, Not That! turned to Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef of Healthy Fitness Meals, for her expert opinion. Here are her top two picks for the best Salisbury steak.

Grand Lux Cafe

Grand Lux Cafe offers an international menu featuring popular Italian pastas, Asian-inspired plates, seafood, and globally inspired small plates. However, the upscale chain also includes American comfort dishes like Salisbury steak, which Chef Rena says is one of the best. “The Grand Lux Cafe’s Salisbury steak is of the chopped sirloin variety,” she explains. “It is a well-seasoned, moist, and tender beef patty, not a dense one.” She adds, “Then they crown the beef with an onion and beef-flavored gravy that adds a level of complexity without overwhelming the meat. It is also served with mashed potatoes and vegetables, making it a refined yet simple take on a classic dish that is hard to come by, and even harder to find done well.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Polly’s Pies

Polly’s Pies is a famous Southern California regional chain full of nostalgic charm, standout pies and comforting food like Salisbury steak. “Polly’s Pies provides a comforting and homey version of Salisbury steak that is a classic and well-loved by many,” says Chef Rena. “Their beef patties are made in-house and are well-seasoned and are not dry and crumbly like in other establishments. The brown gravy, typically completed with grilled mushrooms, provides a depth of flavor without making the dish too salty.” She adds, “Along with the red skin smashed potatoes and southern-style green beans, which are served with it, Polly’s Pies version of Salisbury steak is, without a doubt, a satisfying rendition of this classic comfort food.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Salisbury Steak

Salisbury steak is a classic American comfort dish made from seasoned ground beef patties, often mixed with breadcrumbs, eggs, and spices. While it’s easy and affordable to make, there are a few things that set a Salisbury steak apart from the average. According to Chef Rena, “A good Salisbury steak must consist of a seasoned beef patty that is tender and served with rich, savory gravy. Juiciness and structure are both very important, and the flavor should be robust enough to highlight the beef’s umami, which is elevated by a deep, meaty gravy.” She explains, “Mashed potatoes and vegetables pair wonderfully with Salisbury steak and enhance its comfort food appeal–moreover, Salisbury steak must not be overly dry or dense, nor made with low-quality meat.”