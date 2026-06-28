5 Best Frozen Seafood Baskets, According to Shoppers

Recreate your favorite fried restaurant platters at home with these top frozen items.

Making your own fried seafood basket at home has never been easier, with so many excellent options available in the freezer aisle. From perfectly crispy battered fish to breaded shrimp, clams, and more, these at-home baskets will rival your favorite restaurant seafood platters. With the right sides and dipping sauces, you can put together an impressive lunch or dinner (or appetizer spread) the whole family will love: Here are five of the best frozen options shoppers love for an at-home fried seafood feast.

Waterfront Bistro Jumbo Crunchy Butterfly Shrimp

Waterfront Bistro Jumbo Crunchy Butterfly Shrimp is a fan-favorite item perfect for a tasty seafood basket. “Very tasty,” one shopper said. “Easy to pick up and dip into cocktail sauce. A nice crunch.” Pair it with the incredible Chosen Foods Chili Dipping Sauce and you’re all set!

Trident Seafoods Beer Battered Alaska Cod

No fish fry is complete without the Trident Seafoods Beer Battered Alaska Cod. “These are some of the best breaded fish fillets I’ve had! I’ve purchased these for a few years now and I haven’t had a bad one yet!” one Costco shopper said.

Sea Pak Wild-Caught Clam Strips

Sea Pak Wild-Caught Clam Strips are another must-have for a seafood feast. “These are DELICIOUS point blank period! My family and I LOVE them! Perfect anytime snack or with a meal,” one Target shopper said.

Waterfront Bistro Crispy Breaded Salt & Pepper Calamari

Waterfront Bistro Crispy Breaded Salt & Pepper Calamari is a hit with shoppers who can’t get enough of the taste and texture of these delicious appetizers. “Being a great fan of calamari, I was surprised about how well this frozen version tasted. Easy cooking and fortunately very few tentacles which I usually avoid,” one diner said.

Roots Farm Fresh Fries

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You can’t have a seafood feast without french fries, and right now my family is obsessed with these seed oil-free options from Roots Farm Fresh. The wedges are perfect for a fish and chips-type meal while the regular thin fries are ideal for a seafood basket. I throw them in the air fryer for a quick, delicious side. Pair with