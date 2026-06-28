These crispy beer-battered fish fillets earn high marks from shoppers.

Beer-battered fish, made by dredging fillets in a dry flour mix, dipping them into a batter of flour, seasonings, and ice-cold beer, and deep-frying until golden, are a favorite of fish lovers. Like chicken fingers or fish sticks, they are easy to prepare when frozen, simply tossing them in the oven or an air fryer. Not all frozen beer-battered fish options are delicious. Here are the 5 best frozen beer-battered fish, according to shoppers.

Gorton’s

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Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets is the “best frozen fish ever,” according to shoppers. “This beer batter fish is about as good as a restaurant. Getting harder to find as it sells out fast! Excellent flavor and so easy,” one writes. “The fish is clean and the batter is tasty. No complaints here,” adds another.

Van de Kamp’s

Van de Kamp’s is another popular option made with fluffy 100% whole fillets. “These are the best !! These are all I buy for the kids when I get fish. It goes Awsome on buns !!! It’s not to crispy and not to soft. The crust is amazing !! Very well made,” a shopper writes. “We actually had these tonight!! Love Van de Kamp’s! Super great fish and probably the only fish in my home that my kids will eat!” adds another.

Member’s Mark

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Skinless and Boneless Beer Battered Cod Fillets are a Sam’s Club favorite. “Best battered cod I have had in a very long time. It has taste and texture and makes me look forward to fish nights! Throw in a bit of salad and a few French fries and you’ve got a great meal. Don’t forget the tartar sauce. If you have an air fryer, use it!” a shopper writes. “Excellent Product! Highly Recommended,” adds another. “I was very impressed with this product. The fish tastes fresh, the batter is light and crispy, and it cooks perfectly every time. Great quality for the price and definitely one of the best frozen cod fillets I’ve tried. I highly recommend it to anyone who enjoys quick, delicious meals.”

Omaha Steaks

If you want a more elevated fish stick, order a box of Omaha Steaks’ authentic Pub-Style Cod. “Delicious portions of cod in a traditional crispy battered coating have that authentic flavor you’d find only in an old English pub. Prebrowned, these go from your oven to your table in just minutes,” the brand says. “I have bought this item several times. The pub style cod is definitely delicious!” a shopper says. “Fantastic fish!! Lightly breaded and oh so good!!” adds another.m

Mrs. Paul’s Crispy Beer Battered 100% Wild-Caught Fish Fillets

Mrs. Paul’s Crispy Beer Battered 100% Wild-Caught Fish Fillets from Walmart are another hit with shoppers. “I prefer these squares over the other type which to me seem greasy. The breaking on these is crispy. And the fish is flaky and nice moist Not greasy tasting like the batter on other filets,” a shopper says. “The smell is not too fishy even though frozen. Cooking is easy in the air fryer or oven. The beer battered is best!” another adds.