5 Best Store-Bought Corned Beef, According to Shoppers

Discover the top canned corned beef brands for quick and savory meals.

Corned beef is the perfect lunchmeat for hearty, savory sandwiches, rice bowls, and more; a no-frills classic that enjoys enduring popularity despite its old-school image. This tasty canned meat has been around for decades, and while it might not be the most exciting food you can choose, it’s always delicious and satisfying. If you’re thinking of getting back to basics and stocking up on this retro, nostalgic lunch meat, here are five of the best store-bought corned beef you can get, according to shoppers.

Libby’s Corned Beef

Libby’s Corned Beef is one of the most well-known and beloved brands of corned beef. “Moving to the mainland from Hawaii, we have been looking for Libby’s Corned Beef. It’s been awesome that we can find this at our neighborhood Walmart. We like to make hash patties with this,” one shopper said.

Great Value Corned Beef

Great Value Corned Beef is juicy and delicious, shoppers say. “This corn beef is very tasty, has a great texture and cooks up nicely in a pan. I just add a little bit of broth or water to break it up . Didn’t require any additional seasoning, it’s flavorful as is,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mary Kitchen Corned Beef Hash

Mary Kitchen Corned Beef Hash is a classic, fan-favorite item. “I’ve been eating Mary Kitchen Corn Beef Hash for over 60 years. It was a favorite of mine when I was a kid in the 1960s, remained a favorite all through my life and now as a 67 year old man it’s my favorite go to meal in a can. Did I mention it tastes great!” one nostalgic shopper said.

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original Chunky Style

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original Chunky Style is a juicy option shoppers love. “Favored by our Asian Pacific family. It is moist and delicious due to its higher fat content, so it pairs well with rice, taro, cassava and Japanese sweet potato,” one fan said. “This is cheaper at Walmart than at the Asian store where I usually make my purchase.”

Goya Corned Beef

Goya Corned Beef has a rich, delicious flavor and texture. “Great to have on hand to have with eggs, waffles etc,” one shopper said. “Long shelf life, has a great taste, good quality. You can always trust Goya to have top products.”