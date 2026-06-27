5 Best Frozen Salisbury Steak Dinners, According to Shoppers

These frozen Salisbury steak dinners deliver comforting flavor without the work.

One of the most classic frozen meals in the freezer section of your local grocery store is Salisbury steak. The classic comfort food is made with seasoned ground beef patties, similar to a hamburger but oval-shaped, pan-fried, and served with a rich brown gravy, often made with mushrooms and onions. It has become increasingly harder to find the dish on a restaurant menu, but there are a ton of options at the store. What are the best options? Here are the 5 best frozen Salisbury steak dinners.

Stouffer’s

Stouffer’s Salisbury Steak with Mac and Cheese Dinner Frozen Meal is a rich, comforting gravy standard and a longtime favorite among shoppers. “Don’t change this please!!” writes one Target shopper. “This is one of my favorites for many years. I love this gravy. Not heavy like some others.” Others agree. “I love this Salisbury Steak, I have a choice of cooking in the oven or the microwave is great it doesn’t change the great flavor or the quality. My husband and eat it once a week.”

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s Salisbury Steak is served with roasted potatoes and mac and cheese, delivering 23g of protein with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. It is “nearly perfect,” per one shopper. “Overall a really solid meal, if served on a plate you might be able to fool someone that you made it from scratch,” writes a Redditor. “Just had this last week, one of my favorites actually,” another says. “It’s a classic – I scarfed these down before marching band practice in hs and whenever I indulged in them now, it brings me back. A comfort food for me,” another says.

Lean Cuisine

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If you are counting calories, you can still enjoy the comfort food. Lean Cuisine Salisbury Steak is a diet-friendly version of the indulgent meal. “This is my absolute favorite of the LC varieties. I scoop out the contents into a glass loaf pan, bake it at 375 for 35 minutes. Mac n cheese has that cooked crust on the outside, Salisbury steak & gravy perfect consistency & texture,” writes a Target shopper. “Very filling. Good gravy. Better than a full fat frozen salisbury steak,” adds another.

Healthy Choice

Another health-conscious version of the classic is the Healthy Choice Salisbury Steak. “This Salisbury steak is amazing!! You would never know you’re eating healthy with this. The only way to improve it is to put more in it! It’s very healthy while proving the richness in the gravy sauce!” says one Kroger shopper. “This is delicious and easy to fix. The gravy on the steak is really good,” adds another. “I have tried many brands of salisbury steak and this by far is my favorite! Super easy to prepare and never disappoints! Its a great easy and healthy option for all ages! Great portion sizes as well!” a third chimes in.

Hungry-Man

Hungry-Man Salisbury Steak, a hearty beef patty in a home-style mushroom-and-onion gravy, with creamy mashed potatoes, green beans, and a rich chocolate brownie dessert, is another popular option for fan’s of the dish. “Best Salisbury steak from a frozen meal I’ve had in ages,” one Walmart shopper says. “My favorite of all the frozen meals I buy. Meat and gravy have great flavor and you sure can’t beat the price,” another says. “Meal was very tasty. Quantity was plentiful and price was affordable,” says a third.