These boxed frozen burgers earn high marks for flavor, quality, and grill-ready convenience.

Grilling season is officially here, and hamburger patties are in high demand. If you plan on cooking out a lot this season or are having a party, you should consider buying a box of frozen burgers. After all, as with most meats, the larger quantity you purchase, the cheaper each one will be. What are the best boxed burgers at the grocery store? Here are the 5 best store-bought boxed hamburgers for summer cookouts, according to shoppers.

Bubba Burger

Bubba Burger Beef Patties are made with a single ingredient: USDA Choice beef chuck and are sold by the box. “Our burgers are crafted exclusively from USDA Choice chuck, the gold standard for flavor and juiciness. While other brands mix various cuts and grades, we use only premium chuck, choice graded, freshly ground in-house and flash-frozen to lock in that perfect taste. It’s the difference you can see and savor – a burger experience that stands above the rest,” reads the website. “Best frozen patties!

The only frozen burger patty I will purchase. You would never know they aren’t fresh meat. Great quality for the price!” a Target shopper says.

Member’s Mark Smashed Burgers

Why serve regular burgers at your next party when you can treat guests to smash burgers? Member’s Mark Smashed Burgers come in a box with 20 pre-smashed, perfectly seasoned Angus beef patties ready for the grill. They deliver juicy, crispy-edged flavor without the prep work, making them a new cookout must-have. “I had purchased similar frozen smash patties from Sam’s and was not impressed. However, despite similar packaging, when I opened this box I noticed these were actually quite different. After grilling, these patties were definitely different and quite tasty. Pricing is reasonable compared to other brands and the quality is just as good,” a Sam’s Club shopper says.

Clover Valley 100% Pure Beef Burgers

Dollar General shoppers stand by the 100 percent beef burgers in the freezer section, which are sold by the box. Each box of Clover Valley 100% Pure Beef Burgers comes with six quarter-pound frozen patties, made with no artificial ingredients, and costs just $8.95. “I’ve tried other frozen hamburgers and this is the best I have bought,” one shopper maintains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Omaha Steaks Angus Burger Patties

Omaha Steaks Angus Burger Patties are all-beef premium burgers, and have been considered a culinary luxury for decades and are also sold by the box. “For a frozen burger they’re quite good. I’ve found that the best ones are the regular Omaha Steaks Burgers, not the more expensive ones they offer,” writes a Redditor.

Rastelli’s Grass-Fed Beef Butcher Burger

Rastelli’s Grass-Fed Beef Butcher Burger comes in a 2-pound box with six patties. “Amazing! 100% grass fed beef. The Target brand comes with a ton of other additives to their frozen hamburgers. This beats out Target brand completely. Added some hamburger seasoning and 10/10. No oil to splash around when broiling either, just the natural fat of the burger. I hope these stay! Way too good. Recommend,” a shopper writes. “Absolute best frozen burger I’ve ever had,” adds another. “Absolutely amazing. Obsessed with anything grass fed, and this did not disappoint. The burger was packed of flavor and just top-notch! I can’t wait to try the others,” says a third.