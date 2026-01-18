4 Best Frozen Shepherd’s Pies Made With Ground Beef

These frozen shepherd’s pies deliver hearty beef, rich gravy, and creamy mashed potatoes.

Shepherd’s Pie is a delicious option year-round, but truly shines during the winter months when hearty comfort food is what’s needed. This delicious, savory meal is made with ground meat, vegetables such as carrots and celery, Worcestershire Sauce, and always topped with mashed potatoes. While it’s more traditional to use lamb in this pie (hence the name), ground beef is more common in the U.S. (which technically makes it a Cottage Pie in parts of the world, but for the purpose of this article we will continue to call it a Shepherd’s Pie). Making one from scratch is not difficult but it is time-consuming, so a good frozen option is always welcome. Here are four of the best frozen Shepherd’s Pie, made with ground beef.

Blake’s All Natural Shepherds Pie

Blake’s Gluten Free Frozen All Natural Shepherds Pie is made with real ground beef and organic corn, topped with creamy mashed potatoes. Shoppers recommend adding more of your own seasonings if the flavor is too mild. “As a Brit, I like to think I know a good Shepherd’s Pie. This is definitely very good,” one Target shopper said. “The meat is flavorful and tender, as is the mashed potato. Also I love this as I can’t tolerate spicy food. This is great as you can add salt and pepper as you like it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wild Fork Shepherd’s Pie

Wild Fork Shepherd’s Pie is made with grass fed ground beef with peas, carrots and corn blended in a savory homemade sauce and topped with a Yukon gold mashed potato crust. “Fantastic! Lots of meat and yummy potatoes and vegetables,” one shopper wrote in the reviews. “Nice sized proportions. Not too spicy – just right.”

Centerville Frozen Shepherd’s Pie

Centerville Shepherd’s Pie is made with ground beef, whipped mashed potatoes, and corn. “This is a very tasty and delicious shepherd’s pie. Usually I make from scratch but decided to try this. With a salad makes a nice lunch or dinner. Smells delicious when it is cooking,” one Walmart shopper said.

Bremer Shepherd’s Pie

Bremer Shepherd’s Pie from Aldi is a solid frozen option, made with seasoned ground beef, rich tomato sauce, cooked veggies, and creamy mashed potatoes. “I had to quit buying it. I can’t stop eating it. I eat the whole thing,” one shopper said. “This is my husband’s favorite thing ever from Aldi. If they really do have it back in stock now he’s gonna freak out,” another commented.