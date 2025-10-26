7 Chain Restaurants That Serve Real Mashed Potatoes, Not Instant

Real mashed potatoes are one of the easiest meals to make: All you need are boiled potatoes, milk or cream, butter and salt, and voila, you have one of the most tasty dishes in the world. For all its simplicity, there are many restaurants that cut corners by using powder mixes or other ingredients to save time and cut down on expenditures. On the other hand there are many chain restaurants that pride themselves on only offering the real thing. Here are seven chains that serve up authentic, buttery, delicious mashed potatoes.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen serves up real Idaho Mashed Potatoes for dishes such as the Cheese & Bacon Mashed Potatoes or the Sirloin Steak Tips with gravy. Guests can also enjoy a whole Loaded Baked Potato with Bacon. “Cheddar’s serves scratch-made food at a price you won’t believe. From chicken tenders to ribs, we have American favorites that will make your mouth water,” the chain says.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse makes Mashed Potatoes in-house every day. “As an employee of Texas Roadhouse who runs in and out of the kitchen, I can confidently tell you we make everything from scratch including sides and sauces (excluding bagged peanuts and A1 sauce),” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel prides itself on serving up real mashed potatoes made in-house. “‘Homemade’ may not be an ingredient, but it’s something you can taste,” the chain says. “That’s why we hand-roll our biscuits and make our mashed potatoes and gravy from scratch all day long in each of our restaurants.”

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse serves up fresh, creamy mashed potatoes finished with real butter, and the rest of the menu is just as carefully prepared. “At LongHorn, we believe in Steak Done Right,” the chain says. “We start with fresh, never frozen, steak, but we don’t stop there. We only use the finest ingredients in our steakhouse, from fresh chicken and fish, to seasonal vegetables picked at the peak of ripeness. Doing things the right way isn’t always easy, but that’s never stopped us.”

Morton’s the Steakhouse

As you would expect from such a high-end restaurant, Morton’s the Steakhouse makes its delicious mashed potatoes in-house from scratch every day. While many other restaurants stick to a more basic recipe, Morton’s uses sour cream for its mashed potatoes.

Culver’s

Culver’s diners can expect only the best Mashed Potatoes & Gravy. “Our Mashed Potatoes and Gravy are the real deal—made from Russet potatoes, milk and seasonings, mashed ’til perfectly light and fluffy, and dripping with savory home-style gravy,” the chain promises. This menu item can be customized to add butter, salt, and pepper.

Ruth’s Chris

The Garlic Mashed Potatoes at Ruth’s Chris steakhouse are “smooth and creamy house-made mashed potatoes with hints of roasted garlic”. The restaurant also serves up a hearty Au Gratin Potato made with tender diced idaho potatoes smothered in rich three-cheese sauce.